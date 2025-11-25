New BSF Tripura IG Aloke Kumar Chakravarty puts forces on high alert, citing instability in Bangladesh. Plans include new fencing and enhanced patrols. He revealed data on apprehensions and seizures of narcotics like Yaba and ganja.

Newly appointed Inspector General of BSF Tripura Frontier, Aloke Kumar Chakravarty, on Monday outlined a series of measures to strengthen border security and curb cross-border crime, citing the current unstable situation in Bangladesh. Speaking in his first interview since assuming office, Chakravarty highlighted Tripura's strategic importance, sharing borders with Bangladesh on three sides.

BSF on High Alert, Patrols Reviewed

"The situation in Bangladesh is unstable at present. Whether things will stabilise is uncertain, especially now that their elections have been announced. For the past year, Bangladesh's democratic framework has been gradually sidelined, and the country has been governed through an advisory committee. This has had a considerable effect on our own border security," he said.

Inspector General of BSF further added, "All BSF battalions deployed along the Bangladesh border under the Tripura Frontier have been placed on high alert and are fully prepared to tackle any situation. Our BOPs are functioning effectively, and we continuously maintain the border fencing, keeping it clear and secured at all times. We have reviewed the "patrol on zero line" directive from IBBS, and we have implemented a new nomination system. Those who operate along the international border have also been included in this process so that their safety and the sensitivity of their tasks remain under close monitoring."

New Fencing Proposals

"Existing fencing has deteriorated considerably. Proposals for new fencing using upgraded designs are under consideration by the Government of India. We plan to install around 500 km of new fencing incorporating improved technologies while keeping costs low," he added.

Comparative Data on Apprehensions and Seizures

Apprehensions and Detainments

On enforcement, Chakravarty shared comparative data for 2024 and 2025. "If we compare the records of 2024 and 2025, a noticeable change is visible. Last year, a total of 1,003 people, including one Nigerian, were apprehended. So far in 2025, 956 persons have been detained, including individuals from various countries. Among them, if we look at Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya Muslims, 724 people were arrested in 2024, while 674 have already been arrested in 2025," he told ANI.

Chakravarty further added, "So far in 2025, 197 trans-border individuals and 87 touts have been arrested, totalling 278 apprehensions this year."

Smuggling and Seizures

Cattle smuggling, narcotics, and psychotropic substance seizures continue to be a key focus. "We captured 1,510 cattle last year and seized nearly 1,800 cattle. Seizure of Phensedyl has also decreased. Last year, around 70,000 bottles were seized; this year, the figure stands at 46,263 so far," Chakravarty said.

IG BSF highlighted that, "Seizures of narcotics along the border continue to remain high. Last year, 6,19,134 Yaba tablets were confiscated, while so far in 2025, 4,19,505 tablets have been seized, with an additional 14,172 tablets recovered recently. Ganja seizures have risen from 9,858 kg in 2024 to 11,357 kg this year. Mature cannabis plants have also been destroyed through joint operations, including plants worth over Rs 1 crore just yesterday. Following the end of the rainy season, joint operations with the police have resumed. In contrast, no brown sugar has been found this year, compared to 382 grams seized across 302 packets in 2024."

"No brown sugar has been found this year, compared to 382 grams seized across 302 packets last year. The BSF remains fully committed to combating narcotics and psychotropic substances and will continue this mission in the future," he added.

"Gold seizures have declined from 2,673.48 grams in 2024 to 1,394.99 grams so far this year. Similarly, refined sugar confiscations have dropped from 12,80,604 kg last year to 54,112 kg in 2025. Goods including cosmetics, clothing, foreign liquor, and other items worth Rs 53.55 crore were seized in 2024, while this year, seizures amount to Rs 51.34 crore, reflecting the impact of enhanced vigilance and surveillance," IG BSF added.

Community Engagement and Future Plans

Chakravarty also stressed community engagement and youth participation. "As for ganja, the dry season allows us to intensify operations and destroy more plants. Meetings at the border level have reduced significantly after August, though ground-level coordination continues smoothly. High-level meetings were conducted in 2024. We are maintaining border infrastructure efficiently and strengthening communication with residents along the border. Our goal is to further improve this relationship so local communities act as our eyes and ears, avoiding small-scale smuggling and participating in mainstream livelihoods," he said.

"Through pre-recruitment training conducted by our 18 battalions, we aim to encourage more border-area youth to join the force, bringing positive change to their communities. We also extend support to border residents whenever necessary, providing ambulances, water tankers, and other assistance," IG BSF further added. (ANI)