India's 'Operation Sindoor' has inflicted substantial losses on the Pakistan Air Force. OSINT data reportedly confirms the destruction of key fighter jets, dealing a major blow to Pakistan's defense capabilities.

Open-source intelligence (OSINT) findings have reportedly brought to light the substantial strategic and operational damage suffered by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during Operation Sindoor, an Indian retaliatory mission carried out on May 7 to avenge Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian Air Force (IAF) responded with precision, professionalism, and restraint—demonstrating strength without the need for provocation or propaganda.

Specifically, reports suggest destruction of 8 F-16 and 4 JF-17 fighter jets among other critical assets, considered the backbone of the PAF. This loss represents a considerable blow to the country's defense capabilities.

Comprehensive Assessment: Pak Air Force Losses (April–May 2025)

An extensive assessment based on open-source intelligence (OSINT), supported by real-time ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) data, satellite imagery, and independent expert analysis, has reportedly outlined the significant losses sustained by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during India’s Operation Sindoor. The total estimated financial impact of the damage inflicted between April and May 2025 is approximately $3.36 billion USD.

Aerial Combat Losses

The aerial combat, which covers direct asset losses, resulted in the confirmed downing of multiple key assets. These include four F-16 Block 52D fighter jets valued at $87.38 million each (totaling $349.52 million), one Saab 2000 Erieye AEW&C at $93 million, and an IL-78 aerial refueling aircraft worth $35 million. Additionally, Pakistan lost two CM-400AKG missiles and two Shaheen-class missiles valued at $3.2 million and $8 million respectively. Six Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) were also eliminated, amounting to $36 million. In total, these aerial losses alone amounted to approximately $524.72 million.

Ground combat losses

Further losses were recorded on the ground as a result of targeted Indian strikes. Four more F-16 Block 52Ds were destroyed while parked at airbases, accounting for another $349.52 million in damage. A C-130H Hercules transport aircraft was also taken out, worth $40 million, along with a highly sophisticated HQ-9 surface-to-air missile (SAM) battery valued at $200 million. Two mobile command centers were neutralized as well, with a combined cost of $10 million.

These ground-based losses totaled $599.52 million, bringing the overall asset destruction—air and ground combined—to roughly $1.124 billion USD.

Operation Sindoor

India's "Operation Sindoor" is not merely a retaliatory strike but a precise and planned military operation aimed at neutralizing the enemy's air and ground attack capabilities. This demonstrates India's commitment to safeguarding its regional security.

Details regarding these losses didn't originate from intelligence agencies but were reportedly confirmed through publicly available information. These conclusions were reportedly reached by analyzing various public sources, including satellite imagery, social media posts, and flight traffic data.

Intelligence Data

Furthermore, real-time Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) data, high-resolution satellite imagery, and in-depth analysis by independent defense experts corroborate these losses. These diverse sources definitively confirm the extent of the damage inflicted on the PAF.

Defense experts believe these reported substantial losses will have a long-term impact on the PAF's operational readiness and future combat capabilities.

(Disclaimer: Asianet News English doesn't vouch for authenticity of this report)