RSS leader Ram Madhav says PM Modi hoisting the flag on the Ram Mandir symbolizes the inauguration of establishing 'Ram Rajya' in India, fulfilling the vision of leaders like LK Advani who saw the temple as its foundation.

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav has stated that the hoisting sacred flag (Dhwaj) atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the newly-constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is not merely a ceremonial act but the symbolic inauguration of the process to establish "Ram Rajya" across India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Madhav recalled the vision of veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani, one of the key architects of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. "Those who were involved in this Ram Janmabhoomi movement, like Lal Krishna Advani, used to say at every place that this temple will be the foundation for building Ram Rajya. This hoisting of the flag also should symbolise the initiation of the process of building Ram Rajya in India," he said.

Symbolic Inauguration of 'Ram Rajya'

Explaining the deeper significance of the temple flag, Madhav noted that the Dhwaj is far more than an identifier of the deity. "This Dhwaj, the flag that is hoisted on temples, symbolises at one level the identity of the temple. If it is a Vishnu temple, this flag will be something. If it is a Shiva temple, it will be different. This flag symbolises a particular value system that is associated with the deity there," the RSS leader added.

Madhav described Lord Ram as the embodiment of an exalted value system, saying, "Ram manifests, personifies a great value system. Valmiki, the author of Ramayana, called him Mariyadapurushottam. He epitomised certain decency, a value system, and great virtues. This culmination of the temple and hoisting of the flag also symbolises the initiation of that value system."

The senior RSS leader urged citizens to embrace Ram's principles, saying the temple's true success lies in their practice in daily life. "I think what is also important for us in India is now to understand that we have to now imbibe and welcome that value system in our system," he said during an interview.

PM Modi to Hoist Flag on Historic Occasion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on 25th November to mark a momentous occasion in the nation's socio-cultural and spiritual landscape.

At around 10 am, the Prime Minister will visit Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir. At around 11 am, the Prime Minister will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir. After this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.

Temple Flag and Architectural Details

The programme will take place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising divine union. The right-angled triangular flag, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Bhagwan Shri Ram, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree. The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya.

The flag will rise atop a Shikhar constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple's architectural diversity.

A release said that the temple complex features 87 intricately carved stone episodes from the life of Lord Ram based on the Valmiki Ramayana on the outer walls of the main temple, and 79 bronze-cast episodes from Indian culture placed along the enclosure walls. (ANI)