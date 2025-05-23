Mini Krishnakumar questioned the appropriateness of calling the Prime Minister a pseudo-nationalist, especially given the influence artists have on society.

Palakkad: Palakkad Municipal Councilor Mini Krishnakumar has filed a complaint with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against rapper Vedan, alleging that he insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a song during a concert. The complaint demands an investigation into the alleged insult, where Modi was labeled a pseudo-nationalist. This comes after the Palakkad municipality demanded compensation for damages caused during Vedan's concert in the city.

The complaint pertains to a song released five years ago, titled "Voice of Voiceless," which was sung by Vedan in a concert during his early days. Before singing the actual lyrics of the song, he had taken the name of the Prime Minister. The complaint, filed with the Union Home Ministry and the NIA, seeks an investigation into these lyrics and Vedan's background. The complaint also alleges that Vedan was dividing the society based on caste.

Mini Krishnakumar questioned the appropriateness of calling the Prime Minister a pseudo-nationalist, especially given the influence artists have on society. She argued that it's wrong to portray the Prime Minister negatively and promote divisive messages when lakhs of people listen to the song. She emphasized that all castes receive due consideration and that creating caste-based divisions, regardless of artistic freedom, is unacceptable.

Hindu Aikya Vedi state president KP Sasikala had criticised Vedan and the Kerala state government for enabling him. She said, "Society is being humiliated by the unclothed antics of the Vedans. The government's approach of only listening to drug addicts needs to change. The Hindu Aikya Vedi has arrived not to plead, but to command the government to end this practice of making and forcing thousands to dance in front of them, saying 'dance, little Kunchiraman, jump, little Kunchiraman,' and making Kunchiramans jump and serve hot rice."

Sasikala also questioned the use of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe development funds for a rap music event in Palakkad, arguing that rap music is not a traditional art form of the community and questioning its relevance to their identity.

CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan condemned these remarks and stated that it was casteist in nature. “Nothing better could be expected from a communal venomous snake. Sangh Parivar exploits and discards marginalized communities after using them. Their affection for the Scheduled Castes is deceitful,” he added.