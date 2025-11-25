A fire erupted in a building with shops and residences near Hyderabad's Lal Darwaza. Ten fire vehicles were dispatched, and the blaze is now under control. Authorities confirmed no casualties and evacuated residents as a precautionary measure.

A fire broke out on Tuesday in a building near Lal Darwaza in Hyderabad, prompting a swift response from the city's fire services. Ten fire vehicles are currently on site, and authorities have confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far.

Fire Under Control, No Casualties Confirmed

Speaking to ANI, fire official Kareem said, "There are electric shops on the ground floor, and residences on the first floor... We are not yet sure what caused the fire... The fire is under control as of now. There are no casualties within the building... 10 fire vehicles are here..."

Residents Evacuated as Precaution

The building, located in a densely populated area near the historic Lal Darwaza, raised immediate concern among residents due to its mixed commercial and residential occupancy. Authorities evacuated the residents from the upper floors as a precautionary measure, ensuring that all occupants were accounted for.

Local MLA Assesses Situation

Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali also visited the site to assess the situation and coordinate with fire and local authorities. More details awaited. (ANI)