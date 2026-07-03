RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says India must become a nation of 'supreme glory and supreme strength' to guide humanity. He stated the Sangh's mission is ongoing and extends beyond mere character building, requiring continuous self-discipline.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said India must advance on a strong foundation to become a nation of "supreme glory and supreme strength," asserting that only then would it be able to fulfil its role of guiding humanity. Bhagwat made the remarks while addressing the launch of the 100th YouTube video in a series based on the lives and contributions of RSS Pracharaks in Nagpur.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

RSS Mission Beyond Character Building

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat said the RSS's mission was far from complete and extended beyond character building. He underlined the importance of continuous self-discipline and dedication in the life of a Swayamsevak. "The journey is ongoing. There are miles to go. The work of the Sangh does not stop merely at setting an example of character building. Even today, the world acknowledges, through writings and speeches, that India will show the way and that humanity must follow that path. However, this will only happen when India itself advances on this foundation to become a nation of supreme glory and supreme strength," he said.

Global Interest in Sangh's Training Model

The RSS chief said people from India and abroad had expressed interest in the Sangh's model of training. "People from both within the country and abroad come, observe the Sangh, and all of them say the same thing. People from all five continents have visited, and everyone has expressed this sentiment. Whoever comes asks, 'Will you, the people of the Sangh, train us so that we can provide similar training to the youth of our own countries?'" Bhagwat said.

Call for Self-Discipline Among Swayamsevaks

Bhagwat also emphasised the need for continuous self-discipline and dedication among Swayamsevaks. "We have taken a vow to serve the Motherland, driven by self-inspiration, and we constantly strive to become true Swayamsevaks. There is no limit to the perfection a Swayamsevak can attain; we witnessed its pinnacle in the life of Dr Hedgewar. It requires constant Sadhana. Such constant Sadhana is not achieved through comfort," he said.

India as a 'Living Embodiment' of Ideals

Bhagwat further said that India must become the living embodiment of its ideals if it is to accomplish its global mission. "If India is to fulfil its global mission and emerge as the nation capable of doing so, it must itself become the living embodiment of that ideal. And to become such an example, the families and individuals of India must adopt the very way of life that they are meant to demonstrate to the world through their own conduct," he said.

'Ram-Ram' on Ayodhya Donation Row

When asked about allegations that some people were attempting to undermine the faith of devotees in Lord Shri Ram following the controversy over the alleged donation theft in Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Bhagwat gave a brief response of "Ram-Ram".

Reacting to the query, the RSS chief simply said, "Ram-Ram." Bhagwat did not elaborate further on his remarks before moving on to the car.

(ANI)