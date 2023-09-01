INDIA meet in Mumbai: Opposition bloc forms resolution to fight 'Lok Sabha elections together'

The resolution underscores the commitment of INDIA parties to jointly participate in the elections to the Lok Sabha to the greatest extent feasible. Moreover, it was decided that the coordination committee within the INDIA bloc would finalize seat-sharing arrangements by September 30.

In a significant development, the coalition of parties under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has issued a resolute resolution outlining their collective approach to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

'Prepare for more attacks, raids, arrests': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at key INDIA meet

In the resolution, INDIA said, "We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take. We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to organize public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance."

Additionally, the INDIA parties have committed to harmonizing their respective communication strategies and media campaigns under the theme "Judega Bharat, Jiteega India" in various languages.

As speculation regarding early polls and the formation of a panel to explore the concept of 'one nation, one election' continues, the leading figures of the Opposition bloc, INDIA, convened on Friday to lay the groundwork for their collaboration.

Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi, Raghav Chadha among key members of INDIA's coordination panel

Their discussions encompassed seat-sharing arrangements and the formulation of a shared agenda to confront the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Furthermore, a 13-member coordination committee, featuring notable leaders such as NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, was established to facilitate this endeavor.