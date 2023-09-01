Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi, Raghav Chadha among key members of INDIA's coordination panel

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, alliance leaders of INDIA engaged in informal discussions to establish a concrete roadmap and cooperative framework for confronting the ruling BJP directly.

Opposition parties within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have unveiled the roster of members comprising the alliance's coordination committee.

This 13-member panel features prominent leaders including Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav, JD(U) leader Lallan Singh, AAP MP Raghav Chadda, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, SP leader Jadhav Ali Khan, CPI leader D Raja, NC leader and former Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, and PDP chief and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti.

The coordination committee is tasked with orchestrating the harmonious functioning of the pre-election alliance. Among its responsibilities are charting the national agenda, delineating common campaign issues, and formulating shared program outlines. It can be seen that the Opposition has refrained from appointing a convenor for the committee.

Prior to the committee's announcement, INDIA opted to defer the unveiling of its logo due to last-minute design adjustments proposed by leaders from the constituent parties.

On the other hand, preceding the commencement of the Opposition's meeting on Friday, leaders representing the constituent parties vehemently criticized the central government's formation of a panel to explore the prospect of "one nation, one election." They contended that the BJP's move was driven by fear of their unity and amounted to a mere "conspiracy" aimed at advancing the general elections prematurely.