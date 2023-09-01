Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Prepare for more attacks, raids, arrests': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at key INDIA meet

    During the formal meeting of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai, Kharge underscored that the effectiveness of the bloc could be gauged by the intensification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assaults on the alliance.

    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    As the INDIA alliance gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge delivered a resolute message on Friday, emphasizing that "140 crore Indians are looking towards us with the hope to relieve them of their miseries."

    In addition, he cautioned opposition partners to brace themselves for an escalation in attacks, raids, and arrests, courtesy of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government's relentless pursuit of "vendetta politics."

    During the formal meeting of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai, Kharge underscored that the effectiveness of the bloc could be gauged by the intensification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assaults on the alliance.

    Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi, Raghav Chadha among key members of INDIA's coordination panel

    "We should be prepared for more attacks in the coming months, more raids and arrests due to this government's vendetta politics. The more ground our alliance gains, the more the BJP government will misuse agencies against our leaders. It was done in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. In fact, last week, it was done in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh as well," Kharge said.

    Highlighting the impact of the recent Patna and Bengaluru meetings within the INDIA alliance, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge drew attention to a concerning trend in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches. Kharge noted that Modi had not only directed attacks at INDIA but had also made unfavorable comparisons, equating the name of the beloved country with a terrorist organization and a symbol of colonial oppression.

    In a pointed reference to Modi's recent statements, wherein he criticized the alliance by asserting that even during the British Raj, the East India Company and the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen had used the name 'India,' Kharge emphasized the alliance's significance in the current political landscape.

     

    Assam Rifles remains unbiased, rescued people of both communities in Manipur: DG Lt Gen PC Nair

    Kharge went on to emphasize the broad appeal of the INDIA alliance, asserting that it addresses the aspirations of various segments of society, including farmers, youth, women, marginalized communities, the middle class, public intellectuals, NGOs, and journalists. He stressed that under the BJP's governance, every sector of society had experienced authoritarian rule, and the alliance aimed to offer hope to the 140 crore Indians seeking relief from their grievances.

    Furthermore, Kharge expressed concern about the communal discord that he attributed to the BJP and RSS over the past nine years. He highlighted instances of hate crimes targeting innocent train passengers and school children, and he noted that such a divisive atmosphere had led to the disconcerting incidents of felicitating individuals involved in heinous crimes and the public humiliation of women.

    Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi, Raghav Chadha among key members of INDIA's coordination panel

    Assam Rifles remains unbiased, rescued people of both communities in Manipur: DG Lt Gen PC Nair

    From Instagram to infamy, how Maya gang kingpin orchestrated Amazon Executive's murder

    Kerala: Female doctor claims her senior forcibly kissed her; Health Minister intervenes

    Aditya-L1: Countdown for India's first mission to Sun begins; check details

    Here are 7 lesser known facts about Chitrangda Singh

    Moto G84 with 50MP camera, rear leather finish launched in India; Check price, specs & more

    Idli to Chaat: 7 popular street foods in Chennai

    Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi, Raghav Chadha among key members of INDIA's coordination panel

    Salman Khan announces launch of his clothing line in Dubai, first store outside South Asia

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

