'Prepare for more attacks, raids, arrests': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at key INDIA meet

During the formal meeting of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai, Kharge underscored that the effectiveness of the bloc could be gauged by the intensification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assaults on the alliance.

As the INDIA alliance gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge delivered a resolute message on Friday, emphasizing that "140 crore Indians are looking towards us with the hope to relieve them of their miseries."

In addition, he cautioned opposition partners to brace themselves for an escalation in attacks, raids, and arrests, courtesy of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government's relentless pursuit of "vendetta politics."

"We should be prepared for more attacks in the coming months, more raids and arrests due to this government's vendetta politics. The more ground our alliance gains, the more the BJP government will misuse agencies against our leaders. It was done in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. In fact, last week, it was done in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh as well," Kharge said.

Highlighting the impact of the recent Patna and Bengaluru meetings within the INDIA alliance, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge drew attention to a concerning trend in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches. Kharge noted that Modi had not only directed attacks at INDIA but had also made unfavorable comparisons, equating the name of the beloved country with a terrorist organization and a symbol of colonial oppression.

In a pointed reference to Modi's recent statements, wherein he criticized the alliance by asserting that even during the British Raj, the East India Company and the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen had used the name 'India,' Kharge emphasized the alliance's significance in the current political landscape.

Kharge went on to emphasize the broad appeal of the INDIA alliance, asserting that it addresses the aspirations of various segments of society, including farmers, youth, women, marginalized communities, the middle class, public intellectuals, NGOs, and journalists. He stressed that under the BJP's governance, every sector of society had experienced authoritarian rule, and the alliance aimed to offer hope to the 140 crore Indians seeking relief from their grievances.

Furthermore, Kharge expressed concern about the communal discord that he attributed to the BJP and RSS over the past nine years. He highlighted instances of hate crimes targeting innocent train passengers and school children, and he noted that such a divisive atmosphere had led to the disconcerting incidents of felicitating individuals involved in heinous crimes and the public humiliation of women.