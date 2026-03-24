A viral video from Melbourne showcases a unique thali shaped like the map of India, which has captivated social media. This massive platter creatively combines classic Indian dishes like paneer and chole with unexpected global elements such as French fries. The innovative fusion has sparked widespread curiosity and discussion online.

A video of an India-shaped thali from Melbourne is making waves online, and with good cause. The plate, designed in the shape of an Indian map and filled with a variety of delicacies, strikes out immediately for its ingenuity and size. At first sight, it feels more like an adventure than an ordinary dinner. The decor is appealing, the quantities are ample, and the menu offers a creative spin on Indian food.

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The thali combines numerous classic Indian dishes. Pani puri is beautifully presented, with phulkas and naan heaped to the side. There are bowls of chole, a paneer curry, and a mixed veggie dish, all served with rice. Chutneys, pickles, and salad are served in small pieces to round out the typical spread.

What makes it intriguing is the inclusion of global elements. The plate also contains French fries, pastries, and a pav-style bread, creating a hybrid atmosphere. Drinks on the side enhance the entire feast-like experience. It's more than just tradition; it's about diversity and accessibility.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

The video soon gained popularity online, with individuals expressing astonishment, amusement, and interest. Comments such as "Fries in Indian thali" and "Indian thali with fries" demonstrated how the unexpected additions surprised people in a humorous way.

Many users indicated an interest in testing it out. "Only this can help me now. Where in Melbourne?" one commented, while others requested the particular address. There were also light-hearted interpretations on portion size, with one user remarking, "Guess you need 4 people to eat all this."

The reactions highlight what the platter does best: it gets people talking while also making them intrigued enough to try it for themselves.

Rather than sticking strictly to tradition, this thali leans into a fusion approach, bringing together Indian flavours with global elements in one oversized platter.