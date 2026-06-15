India will be participating in Australia’s multi-nation Pitch Black air combat exercise from July 20 to August 7 at Darwin, Tindal, and Amberley.

New Delhi: India will be participating in Australia’s multi-nation Pitch Black air combat exercise from July 20 to August 7 at Darwin, Tindal, and Amberley, wherein over 100 aircraft of 19 nations will also undertake complex, combat-like scenarios to strengthen regional & global interoperability.

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This is the Royal Australian Air Force’s largest international exercise featuring complex, combat-like scenarios across one of the largest military training areas in the world over a three-week period. Which countries are participating in Exercise Pitch Black 2026

Brunei, Canada, Fiji, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States will deploy their men and machine in a 3-week-long air combat exercise.

Besides, Australia will also host two free community events, starting with the Mindil Beach Flying Display on July 23, followed by the RAAF Darwin Open Day on August 1. Head of Air Shows for the Royal Australian Air Force, Air Commodore Micka Gray, said the Flying Display and the Open Day provide great opportunities for residents and visitors to see a wide array of military aircraft and equipment.

“The Pitch Black Flying Display and the RAAF Darwin Open Day have been fixtures on the exercise calendar since 2012, and allow exercise participants to thank the community while showcasing an impressive selection of military capability,” Air Commodore Gray said.

“These events are fantastic opportunities for Northern Territory families, visitors and aviation enthusiasts to meet highly-skilled aviators and see some incredible aircraft up close.”

Pitch Black 26 Exercise Commander, Air Commodore Matt McCormack said, “Exercise Pitch Black strengthens our relationships with our allies and partners through air combat integration in challenging scenarios.”

“Exercise Pitch Black 26 is vital for the preparedness and collective security of both Australia and the region”, Air Commodore McCormack said.

“By training together in complex scenarios, we enhance our shared preparedness and ability to operate together, while also demonstrating our collective commitment to maintaining regional stability and security.”