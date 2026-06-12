India's indigenous Netra AEW&C airborne surveillance system will receive Final Operational Clearance from DRDO on June 25, marking its readiness for full operational deployment with the Indian Air Force. Built on the Embraer EMB-145 platform, Netra provides airborne surveillance, threat detection and real-time battlefield awareness.

New Delhi: India’s indigenous airborne surveillance capability is set to achieve a major milestone later this month, as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will formally award Final Operational Clearance (FOC) to the Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system on June 25 at the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru.

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What Is Final Operational Clearance?

The certification marks the culmination of a programme aimed at providing the Indian Air Force with a fully operational airborne early warning platform equipped with indigenous mission systems. Final Operational Clearance signifies that a military system has successfully completed all developmental and user trials and is considered fit for operational deployment.

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What Is Netra AEW&C Mk1?

The Netra AEW&C programme involved integrating advanced surveillance and mission avionics onto Embraer EMB-145 aircraft. Three aircraft have already been supplied to the Indian Air Force in the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) configuration, following extensive developmental testing carried out with active participation from the service.

Designed to detect and track airborne and maritime threats, the platform combines active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, electronic support measures and secure communication systems. The aircraft acts as an airborne command post, transmitting real-time information to controllers on board and to ground-based command centres.

Over the years, the system underwent a series of evaluations to validate critical subsystems, including software-defined radios, radar warning receivers and other mission equipment, paving the way for full operational certification.

All About Netra Mk-2 Programme

Meanwhile, India is preparing for the next phase of its airborne surveillance capability with the Netra Mk-2 programme.

On July 17, 2025, Prime Minister-Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the proposal worth ₹19,000 crore for the development of six AEW&C aircraft based on the Airbus A321 platform. The larger aircraft will carry more powerful AESA radars offering near 360-degree coverage and significantly enhanced detection ranges.