India has joined select group of nations by demonstrating the ability to intercept intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully validated its multi-layered ballistic missile defence system, designed to counter threats with ranges exceeding 5,500 km, enhancing national deterrence.

India has crossed a significant threshold in strategic self-reliance, joining a handful of countries, including the United States, Russia, and Israel, with a demonstrated capability to intercept ballistic missiles of intercontinental range.

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The milestone follows three consecutive flight-tests by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on June 10 and 11, which validated a multi-layered ballistic missile defence (BMD) system and successfully conducted the maiden launch of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR).

The BMD tests demonstrated end-to-end interception across layers of the defence architecture, with each interceptor successfully engaging its designated target.

According to the ministry of defence, a target missile was launched to simulate an adversary ballistic missile. Weapon system radars deployed on both land and sea detected and tracked the incoming threat, cueing the air defence interceptor system to engage it. All objectives were met across the tests.

India’s BMD programme, developed over two decades, has progressively expanded its engagement envelope. The Phase-I system, which became operational around 2020, was designed to intercept missiles of up to 2,000 km range at two altitude bands, the Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) exo-atmospheric interceptor for targets above 50 km, and the Advanced Air Defence (AAD) endo-atmospheric interceptor for lower-altitude engagements.

The Phase-II system, the results of whose testing were announced on June 13, 2026, is designed to intercept missiles in the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) class, with a range exceeding 5,500 km, representing a qualitative leap in India’s deterrence posture.

The tests come amid a rapidly shifting regional security environment, with Pakistan reported to be developing multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) technology for its ballistic missiles, a development that would allow a single missile to deliver several warheads at different targets simultaneously.

Alongside the BMD demonstrations, the maiden flight-test of the NASM-MR marks a separate but equally consequential advance. The medium-range anti-ship missile is intended to extend the Indian Navy’s ability to strike hostile surface vessels at sea, complementing existing shorter-range systems and longer-range hypersonic variants under development.

The DRDO has in recent years tested a range of maritime strike weapons, reflecting a broader push to give Indian naval platforms an edge in contested waters, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region.

The defence minister, Rajnath Singh, congratulated the DRDO on the successful demonstrations. The secretary, department of defence research and development, and chairman of the DRDO, Rajesh Kumar Singh, monitored the trials directly and acknowledged the combined efforts of the organisation’s scientists and its industry partners. Senior officials from the three armed services also witnessed the tests.

The tests form part of a broader acceleration in India’s indigenous defence production. The government has in recent years set progressively higher targets for domestic procurement, and the DRDO has been central to several programmes that have reached advanced testing or induction stages, from the Tejas light combat aircraft to the Pinaka rocket artillery system to submarine-launched ballistic missiles.