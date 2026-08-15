Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge defended the new public property bill against BJP criticism, stating it's based on court orders and doesn't target any organisation. He questioned the BJP's fear and challenged the RSS's historical role.

Kharge Defends Public Property Bill

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday hit back at the BJP over the Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026, saying the proposed legislation does not target any organisation and is aimed at regulating the use of public property in line with court orders.

Responding to criticism from the BJP over the Bill, Kharge said, "Why are the BJP people so afraid of the bill right now? Have they seen the bill? In that bill, we are simply implementing what the Supreme Court order says and what the High Court order says."

He questioned whether the Bill mentions the name of any organisation, association, institution or political party and said the legislation only seeks to regulate the use of public spaces. "Does that bill mention the name of any organisation anywhere? Does it have the name of an association? Does it have the name of an institution? Does it have the name of a political party? If we bring the orders given by the courts through legislation, what is the BJP's problem? I am the Home Minister of this state, whose responsibility it is to regulate," Kharge said.

He said public property cannot be used without regulation and argued that people themselves approach authorities when large functions or processions take place outside their homes. "Many times, if a big function or procession is going on in front of your house, don't you yourselves call us asking who gave permission and what is this? It's a public space. Whatever you want to do, do it inside your house compound, do it inside your office compound, nobody has any issue. Where have we said in the bill that it is a ban?" he said.

Kharge also hit out at the BJP, saying, "They have Priyank-phobia, not me. Does it look like I am afraid of them?"

Minister Questions RSS's Role in Freedom Struggle

The Minister also questioned the RSS's role in India's freedom struggle and its activities after Independence. "My only question to the RSS is this. Tell us which freedom struggle you participated in, you took part in. Numerous people, people from different parties, also joined and fought in this. Where were you dead back then?" he said.

Kharge claimed that he could provide a list of 500 Congress members who were martyred during the freedom struggle and challenged the RSS to provide a list of 50 people. "I will give you a list of 500 Congress party members who were martyred. Let them give a list of just 50 people," he said.

He also questioned the organisation's role during communal riots following Partition and alleged that the RSS had contributed to communal tensions. "After Partition, after the division, when so many communal riots took place, which communal riot did you protect? In fact, communal riots happened because of you," Kharge said.

On Banning RSS and Security to its Chief

On the question of banning the RSS, Kharge said the organisation cannot be banned because, according to him, it is not formally registered. "RSS cannot be banned. What Santosh and Mohan Bhagwat said is true: they cannot be banned. The reason being they are not even registered. For me to ban your organization, shouldn't you be registered first? You are not even registered; how are you running your activities?" he asked.

Kharge further questioned the security arrangements provided to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and the use of state police personnel during RSS route marches. "Do you know who gets that Advance Security Liaison protection? Ministry of External Affairs, Home Minister of India, Prime Minister of India. That is with Mohan Bhagwat too, going out of your tax money," Kharge said.

He questioned the criteria under which security is provided to Bhagwat and said Karnataka Police also provides security when large RSS route marches are organised. "So what I am asking is, today, Kalaburagi people's tax money is being used for Mohan Bhagwat's security--on what criteria are you using it? Karnataka Police gives security to 20 lakh people of this organisation when they have to do a route march. Who are they to say we should keep ties with Pakistan, keep ties with China?" Kharge said.

The Minister also reacted to the Opposition Leader's alleged remarks that he would be prevented from stepping out of his house if he continued making statements against the RSS. "Yesterday, I saw the Opposition Leader saying that if Priyank Kharge says anything, they will make sure he can't step out of his house--why? What will the RSS do, put a bullet in and kill me? You didn't spare Ambedkar; you didn't spare Gandhiji. Will you spare me? They are proving my point that they are a terrorist organisation, aren't they?" Kharge said.

Details of the Proposed Legislation

The remarks come after the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026. According to Kharge's statement after the Cabinet meeting, the Bill seeks to establish a legal framework for the use of government premises and public property by private individuals, organisations, associations and societies.

The proposed legislation covers government lands, buildings, playgrounds, parks, roads and other public assets, with the stated objective of preventing misuse, ensuring accountability and protecting public property for public benefit.

The Bill also proposes clear guidelines and procedures for granting permission to use government properties for events, meetings and other activities, besides provisions for penalties in cases of misuse or damage to public property. The government is expected to table the Bill in the state legislature for discussion and passage.

BJP's Criticism

The proposed legislation has drawn criticism from the BJP, with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday alleging that the Cabinet decision to deny permission for the use of public grounds to unregistered social organisations was an attempt to target the RSS. "The Karnataka State Cabinet's decision to deny permission for the use of public grounds to unregistered social organizations is clearly an attempt to target the RSS," Surya said.

"The Constitution of India explicitly permits people to form groups or organizations, and this right is constitutionally protected. Several High Courts have already upheld this legal proposition. I am fully confident that this Bill or law of the state government, when challenged in court, will not stand the test of constitutional validity," the BJP MP added.

Kharge's Stance on RSS

Kharge has been opposing the use of public property and government premises by the RSS since 2025 and has also demanded that the organisation register formally. In June 2026, he wrote an open letter to the RSS seeking clarity on its legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability as the organisation completed 100 years.

Kharge had said an organisation claiming more than 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks in India and abroad has a significant presence in public life and should therefore meet the "highest standards of transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance". (ANI)