Five labourers were killed after a car plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar, J&K. Rescue operations are underway to locate the vehicle. In a separate incident, 20 tourists were injured when their tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Nainital.

Five labourers were killed after a car carrying them plunged 200-300 feet into a gorge in the Damduru area of Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, the accident occurred at around 10:30 am. The vehicle was carrying labourers working on a project in Damduru when it skidded off the road and fell into the deep gorge.

"We have recovered five bodies so far... We have taken the bodies to Dachhan for post-mortem examinations, after which the remaining formalities will be completed," Sharma told ANI.

He added that authorities are yet to locate the vehicle and are currently trying to determine if more people were involved in the accident. The DC said rescue and recovery operations are underway in the area.

"We are currently trying to determine if others were involved in the accident; since the vehicle itself has not yet been located," he added. Further details are awaited.

20 Tourists Injured in Nainital

Meanwhile, around 20 tourists were injured after a tempo traveller carrying them fell into a deep gorge near Lakshmi Khan in the Malla Ramgarh area of Nainital district, officials said on Friday.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, police teams from Ramgarh and Bhawali reached the spot. Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, with the assistance of local residents, launched a rescue operation.

The injured have been shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ramgarh for treatment.

Bhawali Kotwal Prakash Singh Mehra, speaking to ANI, said police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident and launched the rescue operation. He said the injured were being shifted to the Ramgarh CHC for treatment. (ANI)