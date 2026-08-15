Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the J&K CM, led the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Kupwara by unfurling the National Flag. He highlighted the goal of restoring statehood and praised the district's significant developmental progress.

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated in Kupwara with patriotic spirit and enthusiasm on Saturday, with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani unfurling the National Flag at the District Police Lines.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Wani expressed pride at celebrating Independence Day in his home district. "This is our 80th Independence Day; it is a matter of great joy, and I am proud that today I have come here to my district, Kupwara for the flag salutation and for this parade. We have all gathered to celebrate Independence Day. You must have seen how much enthusiasm there was among the people as well," Wani said.

He congratulated the Deputy Commissioner and SSP for gradually bringing the district onto the track of development and expressed hope that Kupwara would soon become a model district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Restoration of Statehood a 'Fundamental Goal'

Responding to a question on the restoration of statehood, Wani said it was the government's fundamental goal and that people had elected them with the expectation of restoration of statehood. "This is our fundamental goal. We want statehood to be restored, and that is why the people elected us in the elections. Their participation was motivated by the desire for their self-respect to remain intact and for them to receive everything they are entitled to," he said.

Development and Patriotism in Border Areas

Addressing the Independence Day function, Wani said the people of Kupwara had demonstrated patience and patriotism even in difficult circumstances. He said living near the border was not only a geographical reality but also a national responsibility. He said the government and district administration must ensure better roads, health facilities, quality education, employment, communication facilities and modern infrastructure for people living in border areas.

Kupwara's comprehensive development score significantly improved from 37.8 to 65.8, Wani said Kupwara's comprehensive development score has significantly improved from 37.8 to 65.8. He also highlighted that Keran block had achieved the first position across the country in the Aspirational Block Programme Delta Ranking. He said 16 vibrant villages were continuously moving towards development, while roads, electricity, border tourism and local employment remained among the priorities of the district administration and the government.

Ceremonial Parade and Attendees

The celebrations began with the National Anthem, followed by a ceremonial parade featuring contingents from the J-K Police, CRPF, Home Guards and students. The parade was commanded by DySP SOG Headquarters Shivek Sharma. Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, SSP Kupwara Syed Al Tahir Geelani and senior officers from the Police, Civil Administration, Army, CAPFs and sister agencies attended the celebrations. (ANI)