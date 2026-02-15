India, in collaboration with Intel, is launching a nationwide AI Responsibility campaign starting Feb 16. The initiative aims to set a Guinness World Record for the most pledges received for responsible AI use in 24 hours.

India Launches Nationwide AI Responsibility Campaign

As India prepares to inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, under the IndiaAI Mission, in collaboration with Intel India, will launch "Most pledges received for an AI Responsibility campaign in 24 hours" a nationwide campaign beginning February 16 February. The initiative will attempt an official Guiness Record title for the "Most pledges received for an AI responsibility campaign in 24 hours."

The campaign seeks to mobilise citizens across the country to commit to the ethical, inclusive, and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence, reinforcing India's commitment to building a trustworthy and human-centric AI ecosystem.

How to Participate

Designed as an interactive and awareness-driven experience, the initiative includes scenario-based questions that encourage participants to reflect on responsible AI practices before taking the formal pledge. Upon completion, participants will receive a digital honorary badge issued jointly by IndiaAI and Intel India, along with access to curated government-led AI learning pathways.

The campaign has been structured to ensure accessibility and ease of participation across regions and demographics. It does not require a microphone or camera access, and there are no qualifying marks or eligibility barriers. Participants can take part by visiting the official pledge portal and completing a simple registration process, followed by a verification process of the participant via OTP (Email ID or Phone Number). Then, the participant will engage with short scenario-based awareness questions before finally submitting the formal AI Responsibility Pledge.

Fostering Youth Engagement and Awareness

The initiative encourages participation from students, educators, parents and guardians, government officials, public sector representatives, industry professionals, startups, and citizens from diverse backgrounds. With a strong emphasis on youth engagement, the campaign aims to foster awareness around responsible AI usage, data privacy, accountability, and combating misinformation.

Part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The AI Responsibility Pledge campaign forms a key citizen-engagement pillar of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Summit will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister and will convene Heads of State, global leaders, policymakers, industry experts, researchers, startups, academia, and civil society under the guiding pillars of People, Planet and Progress to deliberate on leveraging AI for inclusive and development-oriented outcomes. (ANI)