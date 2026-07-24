A total of 386 private FM radio channels are operational in India, with a government mandate requiring 20% of content to be in the local language to promote regional culture, the Rajya Sabha was informed. E-auctions were held for 730 new channels.

A total of 386 private FM radio channels are operational in the country and the government policy mandates 20% content in local language to promote regional culture, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.

E-Auctions and Local Content Mandate

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr L Murugan, said in a written reply that the Government conducted e-auctions for 730 FM channels across 234 new cities on July 9- 10, 2025 through a transparent system. He said it was widely published in print and electronic media before the auction. "During this cycle, there were 18 successful bidders, including 9 new entrants to the FM radio sector. There are 386 operational private FM radio channels. Under the Private FM Radio policy, every broadcaster must ensure that at least 20% of its daily broadcast content is in the local language of the city and promotes local content, including programmes on local culture, traditions, and folk music," he said.

Policy Framework and Government Oversight

The Private FM Radio Phase-III policy permits broadcasters to access Prasar Bharati towers and sites, wherever available, for faster rollout. The Minister said that the government issues Letters of Intent (LOI) and executes Grant of Permission Agreements (GOPA) with clearly defined timelines for operationalisation especially in aspirational districts.

The Government, he said, follows a multi-pronged approach by tracking the broadcast of public service announcements and government schemes. It maintains close coordination with broadcasters for timely dissemination of verified information during emergencies and key campaigns, the Minister said. (ANI)