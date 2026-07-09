Germany has deployed its first International Liaison Officer to the Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram, marking a major boost to India-Germany maritime cooperation. Commander Oliver Vanek became the centre's 17th liaison officer, boosting information sharing, maritime security and regional coordination

New Delhi: Strengthening its maritime partnership with India, Germany has stationed its first International Liaison Officer (ILO) to the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) at Gurugram. It marks a significant step in enhancing cooperation on maritime security and information sharing across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

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Commander Oliver Vanek joined the IFC-IOR on Thursday as the IFC-IOR’s 17th International Liaison Officer and the first representative from Germany.

“The induction ceremony was attended by Colonel Klaus Willi Merkel, Defence Attaché of Germany to India,” the IFC-IOR said.

The liaison officers at IFC-IOR

Germany’s participation expands the multinational network of liaison officers at the IFC-IOR, which serves as a key regional hub for maritime information sharing, maritime domain awareness and coordination among partner nations.

“The addition of a German officer is expected to strengthen collaborative efforts to monitor maritime activities, improve information exchange and support regional security initiatives across the IOR,” an Indian Navy official said.

Germany’s induction brings the perspective of a major European maritime partner to the IFC-IOR’s growing international framework, the IFC-IOR added.

The move reflects the increasing convergence between India and Germany on ensuring the safety, security and stability of critical sea lanes that carry a significant share of global trade and energy supplies.

Established by the Indian Navy, the IFC-IOR plays a central role in enhancing maritime domain awareness by sharing real-time information on shipping movements, piracy, illegal fishing, trafficking, maritime disasters and other security-related incidents with partner countries and international agencies.

The centre has steadily expanded its international outreach by hosting liaison officers from friendly foreign nations, enabling faster coordination and information exchange.

A milestone for India-Germany defence ties

The induction of Germany’s first liaison officer is also seen as another milestone in the growing India-Germany strategic partnership.

In recent years, the two countries have expanded defence and security cooperation through high-level engagements, naval interactions and shared support for a rules-based maritime order.

Officials said the latest development reinforces the shared commitment of India and Germany to maintaining a free, open, secure and stable Indian Ocean Region through closer collaboration, enhanced maritime domain awareness and stronger international partnerships.

It must be mentioned that just days ago, Indonesia deputed its liaison officer at the centre.