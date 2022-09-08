Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India Gate, Central Vista visitors to avail Delhi Metro's bus service: All you need to know

    Along the Rajpath, the area spreading 3.90 lakh square metre has been developed with greenery all around. Also, the new red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier.

    Starting September 9, the Delhi Metro is all set to provide bus service for those visiting India Gate and Central Vista, following the inauguration of Central Vista.

    Speaking to a news organisation, Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the visitors will be able to board the buses from Bhairon Road.

    "Electric buses will be deployed at the pickup point of Bhairon Road to pick up the visitors and drop them at gate No 1 of the National Stadium C Hexagon, from where the India Gate and Central Vista can be accessed by walk," Dayal said. 

    He also said that as many as six buses will be operated on the route and will be available for the visitors from 5 pm and the last pick up will continue till 9 pm. This facility will be available initially for a week.

    The revamped Central Vista Avenue along the Rajpath will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around, vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security, but people would miss only one thing -- food will not be allowed in the garden area from the India Gate to Man Singh Road.

    Parking space for 1,125 vehicles has been created in the entire stretch. A parking space for 35 buses has been created near the India Gate.

    Seventy-four historic light poles and all chain links have been restored. Over 900 new light poles have been installed. Concrete bollards have been replaced with over 1,000 white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct's character.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the refurbished Central Vista Avenue, which would be known as the "Kartavya Path". Central Vista Avenue regularly sees several key ceremonial events, including the Republic Day parade.

    The inauguration ceremony will begin at 7 pm when PM Modi will unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the revamped stretch. The government has also announced a four-day-long cultural function on the revamped stretch. Along with this, the government has also planned a cultural function and a drone show on Bose that will begin after the inauguration.

