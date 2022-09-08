Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Khela Hobe in 2024...' Mamata Banerjee says Nitish Kumar, Hemant to be in her side against BJP

    Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said, "Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, and I will join forces in 2024. All opposition will unite to overthrow the BJP. We'll all be on one side, while the BJP will be on the other. The BJP's arrogance in winning 300 seats will be its downfall." She stated that there will be 'Khela Hobe' in 2024.

    Khela Hobe in 2024... Mamata Banerjee says Nitish Kumar, Hemant to be in her side against BJP - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she and her counterparts in neighbouring Bihar and Jharkhand will work together with several other opposition parties across the country to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    During a party programme, the Trinamool Congress supremo claimed that the BJP would face a rout due to its arrogance and people's anger.

    "In 2024, Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, I and many others will join forces. The opposition will unite to overthrow the BJP. We'll all be on one side and the BJP on the other. The BJP's arrogance of winning 300 seats will be its undoing." She stated that there will be 'Khela Hobe' in 2024.

    'Khela Hobe' (the game is on) had been the TMC's battle cry during the high-octane Assembly elections last year, in which the party defeated the BJP to return to power for the third time in a row.

    Banerjee claimed that the recent arrest of Jharkhand MLAs with large sums of cash by Bengal police halted horse trading in the neighbouring state and prevented the Hemant Soren government from collapsing.

    Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs were arrested on July 30 after their vehicle was stopped in Panchla, West Bengal's Howrah district and nearly Rs 49 lakh in cash was discovered in the car. They claimed the funds were intended to purchase sarees for an Adivasi festival in their state.

    The Congress, which is part of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, has claimed that the BJP is attempting to destabilise the government by offering Rs 10 crore each and ministerial berths to MLAs.

    Banerjee said that the BJP believes it can threaten us with the CBI and ED. She claims that the more they pursue such tricks, the closer they will be to defeat in the Panchayat elections next year and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

    Following the detention of senior party officials Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal by Central authorities in various cases, she accused the opposition, particularly the BJP, and a portion of the media of launching a vicious campaign against her and her party's leaders.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Two BSF personnel arrested on rape charges in Bengal; triggers war of words between TMC and BJP

    Also Read: Will Nitish Kumar be Opposition's PM candidate in 2024? Many wary of his 'U-turns'

    Also Read: Cannot handle it on my own, says Mamata Banerjee; announces Bengal cabinet rejig

     

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 4:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dancer collapses during the performance; dies of heart attack in Jammu - gps

    Dancer collapses during the performance; dies of heart attack in Jammu

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first flight over Mount Everest

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first flight over Mount Everest

    Centre writes to online retail giant Amazon, asks it to stop sale of seat belt alarm blockers AJR

    Centre writes to online retail giant Amazon, asks it to stop sale of seat belt alarm blockers

    After Bengaluru, rain and flood havoc in different parts of Karnataka AJR

    After Bengaluru, rain and flood havoc in different parts of Karnataka

    Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Mumbai's traffic movement to be restricted on September 9; know entire list of affected roads - adt

    Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Mumbai's traffic movement to be restricted on September 9; know details here

    Recent Stories

    Dancer collapses during the performance; dies of heart attack in Jammu - gps

    Dancer collapses during the performance; dies of heart attack in Jammu

    Heard of vegetable pizza with ice cream topping? This video will you disappointed - gps

    Heard of vegetable pizza with ice cream topping? This video will you disappointed

    pro wrestling AEW all elite wrestling: CM Punk, The Elite suspended; stripped of top championship titles-ayh

    AEW: CM Punk, The Elite suspended; stripped of top championship titles

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first flight over Mount Everest

    From the IAF Vault: Story of the first flight over Mount Everest

    Centre writes to online retail giant Amazon, asks it to stop sale of seat belt alarm blockers AJR

    Centre writes to online retail giant Amazon, asks it to stop sale of seat belt alarm blockers

    Recent Videos

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon