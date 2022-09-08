Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dancer collapses during the performance; dies of heart attack in Jammu

    A dancer dressed as goddess Parvati collapsed and died of a heart attack. During the Ganesh Utsav's programme in Kothey village of Jammu, this tragic incident took place.

    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    While performing on stage, a stage artist died of a heart attack on Wednesday. The dancer, identified as Yogesh Gupta, unexpectedly collapsed during a dance performance conducted on the occasion of the Ganesh Utsav programme in Kothey village, Jammu. Reportedly, the artiste was 20 years old. The tragic incident occurred in the Bishnah area of Jammu and the video caught on cam has gone viral on social media.

    Twitter user Narendra Nath Mishra shared this video on the micro-blogging site mentioning the concern over the worrying trend in the caption.

    The video starts with the artiste dancing enthusiastically to Om Namah Shivay's song. During the performance, the woman collapses and drops to the floor. However, her legs and hands were seen moving. So the spectators believe that it might be part of her dance performance. The music continued to play in the background as she lay down on the stage.

    Towards the song's end, another artist dressed as Lord Shiva enters the stage and tries to lift the woman. However, he is unable to do so. Understanding the seriousness, he called for help. Reportedly, the crew then took the woman to the hospital, where they realised she had suffered a heart attack. 

    The viral video left social media users in shock. A user wrote, "High decibel Dj sound (bass) could also contribute to weakening the heart. There's no enforcement of sound pollution regulations. Sad." Another person commented, "Very sad condolence to her family members... We have seen many incidents such as this. It's not a normal but a big problem."

    In the recent past, such heartbreaking incidents have been registered from all across the country. Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popular as KK, died after his concert in Kolkata due to cardiac arrest in June this year. Veteran Malayalam singer Edava Basheer also collapsed on stage at a music concert in Kerala's Alappuzha and died on May 28.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
