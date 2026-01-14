India has issued an urgent advisory asking all Indian nationals in Iran to leave the country due to the evolving situation. The Indian Embassy in Tehran advised students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists to use available transport.

The Government of India has asked all Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country as soon as possible. The advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran on January 14, 2026, citing the evolving and uncertain situation in Iran.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The advisory applies to students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists, and asks them to use any available means of transport, including commercial flights, to exit the country.

Advisory follows earlier government warning

The Embassy said the new notice is in continuation of an earlier advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, 2025. With conditions changing on the ground, the government believes it is safer for Indian nationals to leave Iran at the earliest.

Citizens urged to stay alert and avoid protests

The advisory clearly states that Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) should exercise due caution while in Iran. They have been advised to:

Avoid areas with protests or demonstrations

Remain in regular contact with the Indian Embassy

Closely follow local news and media updates for any developments

Keep passports and documents ready

All Indian nationals in Iran have been asked to keep their travel and immigration documents ready at all times. This includes:

Passports

Identity cards

Other immigration papers

The Embassy has asked people to contact them immediately if any assistance is needed related to documents or travel.

Emergency helpline numbers and email shared

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has shared emergency contact details for those needing urgent help.

Emergency mobile numbers:

+989128109115

+989128109109

+989128109102

+989932179359

Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Registration with embassy strongly advised

The Embassy has requested all Indian nationals in Iran who have not yet registered with them to do so immediately.

Registration can be completed online at: https://www.meaeirs.com/request/home

The link is also available on the Embassy’s official website.

If someone in Iran is unable to register due to internet problems, their family members in India have been asked to complete the registration on their behalf.

Government stresses safety as top priority

The advisory makes it clear that the safety and well-being of Indian citizens is the government’s top concern. Indians in Iran are urged to act promptly, stay cautious, and remain connected with the Embassy until they are able to leave safely.