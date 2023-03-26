Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's first cable-stayed rail bridge on Anji river in J-K nears completion; check details

    A track is laid in both tunnels, according to officials. The cable-stayed portion of Anji bridge is 472.25 metres while the total length of the bridge is 725.5 metres, which is divided into four parts including an embankment, officials said.

    India first cable-stayed rail bridge on Anji river in J-K nears completion; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    The first cable-stayed railway bridge of India is nearing completion and the deck of the bridge is expected to be ready by May this year on the Anji river in Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Railway officials said.

    Once ready, trains will run at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour on the bridge being constructed around 80 kilometres away from Jammu, they said. Anji bridge between Katra and Reasi stations falls in the Reasi district of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Also read: ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM-M3 lifts off smoothly in its sixth mission with 36 OneWeb satellites

    The upcoming structure is part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail Link (USBRL) project that railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav had announced would be completed next year.

    According to officials, the last deck portion of Anji bridge which is designed to withstand wind speeds of 213 kilometres per hour is expected to be completed in May this year as six more segments of the bridge are yet to be launched.

    "We have already completed 41 out of 47 segments. We are hopeful that the remaining ones would be completed by April-end or in the first week of May," the official said.

    Also read: Congress to observe day-long 'satyagraha' today against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification; check details

    He said the central span of the cable-stayed bridge is 290 metres and only a 52.5-metre portion remains to be completed. "The speed of trains will be 100 kmph on this bridge which is the speed for the entire project. However, the trains will be stopped if the wind speed goes beyond 90 kmph," the senior official said.

    Currently, trains operate between Udhampur to Katra section. The project work on the 111-km Katra to Banihal line is currently underway and 52 km of this section including the bridges on Anji and Chenab are being built by Maharashtra-headquartered Konkan Railway. Banihal and Baramulla are also connected by trains.

    Once complete, the USBRL project will connect the Kashmir Valley to the national rail network. Anji bridge is an "asymmetrical" bridge erected on a single pylon and it has tunnels on both ends. A tunnel on the Katra end is 5 km in length while another on the Kashmir end is 3 km in length.

    Also read: Pro-Khalistan supporters attack, abuse Indian-origin journalist at Washington embassy

    A track is laid in both tunnels, according to officials. The cable-stayed portion of Anji bridge is 472.25 metres while the total length of the bridge is 725.5 metres, which is divided into four parts including an embankment, officials said.

    The deck level of the 193-metre tall bridge from the foundation is 51 meters, while the invested Y-shaped pylon above the deck level is 142 meters, the officials said, adding that the bridge work started in 2017. However, the main cable-stayed bridge work started in April 2018, after the completion of the approach portion, an official said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISRO successfully launches of LVM3-M3 with 36 OneWeb satellites AJR

    ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM-M3 lifts off smoothly in its sixth mission with 36 OneWeb satellites

    Congress to observe day-long 'satyagraha' today against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification; check details AJR

    Congress to observe day-long 'satyagraha' today against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification; check details

    Maintain optimal testing mock drill on April 10 11 Centre advisory to states amid rise in COVID cases gcw

    Maintain optimal testing, mock drill on April 10, 11: Centre's advisory to states amid rise in COVID cases

    Amritpal Singh dons jacket sunglasses in latest videos ditches traditional clothes gcw

    Amritpal Singh dons jacket, sunglasses in latest videos; ditches traditional clothes

    Rahul Gandhi addresses media after disqualification live updates gcw

    ‘PM Modi is scared of my next speech on Adani…’ Rahul Gandhi on disqualification

    Recent Stories

    NEET PG 2023: Scorecard likely to be released today March 26 at nbe.edu.in; know cutoff, steps to check - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Scorecard likely to be released today at nbe.edu.in; know cutoff, steps to check

    football Historic day - Lionel Messi gets Argentina training facility named after him-ayh

    'Historic day' - Lionel Messi gets Argentina's training facility named after him

    Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker Folie a Deux check out her make-up and costume RBA

    Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux; check out her make-up and costume

    ASRB NET 2023: Online registration window opens today March 26 at asrb.org.in; know steps to apply

    ASRB NET 2023: Online registration window opens today at asrb.org.in; know steps to apply

    Here is how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent their weekend (Video) RBA

    Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent their weekend (Video)

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon