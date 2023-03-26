Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress to observe day-long 'satyagraha' today against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification; check details

    All Pradesh Congress Committees have been asked to organise a one-day Satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues in all State and District Headquarters from 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday. 

    Congress to observe day-long 'satyagraha' today against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    The Congress will on Sunday (March 26) organise a day-long 'Satyagraha' in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters to protest against his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

    It is reportedly said that the satyagraha will begin at 10 AM and end at 5 PM. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will stage the satyagraha at Raj Ghat in the national capital.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar in Congress first list of 124 candidates

    The party feels that Rahul Gandhi's conviction and disqualification, which it has alleged was done in reaction to his consistently questioning the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani, poses a serious threat to the world's largest democracy.

    The Congress has said that Rahul Gandhi is not alone and millions of congressmen and people irrespective of their political affiliations will join him in this fight for truth and justice.

    Also read: Ahead of Karnataka election, BJP govt scraps 4 per cent reservation for Muslims

    To this end, all Pradesh Congress Committees have been asked to organise a one-day Satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues in all State and District Headquarters from 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday. 

    The top Congress leadership also went into a huddle once again at the party headquarters here with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and general secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, along with the two chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 8:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maintain optimal testing mock drill on April 10 11 Centre advisory to states amid rise in COVID cases gcw

    Maintain optimal testing, mock drill on April 10, 11: Centre's advisory to states amid rise in COVID cases

    Amritpal Singh dons jacket sunglasses in latest videos ditches traditional clothes gcw

    Amritpal Singh dons jacket, sunglasses in latest videos; ditches traditional clothes

    Rahul Gandhi addresses media after disqualification live updates gcw

    ‘PM Modi is scared of my next speech on Adani…’ Rahul Gandhi on disqualification

    Conman Kiran Patel case: Gujarat CMO official quits after son's name crops up

    'Conman' Kiran Patel case: Gujarat CMO official quits after son's name crops up

    BEL bags Rs 3000 crore Army order, Rs 1300 crore Navy contracts

    BEL bags Rs 3000 crore Army order, Rs 1300 crore Navy contracts

    Recent Stories

    The 3 effective home remedies to reduce bloating problems in your body vma

    The 3 effective home remedies to reduce bloating problems in your body

    Ramadan 2023: 3 delicious vegan delicacies that are must-have during the holy month vma

    Ramadan 2023: 3 delicious vegan delicacies that are must-have during the holy month

    Daily Horoscope for March 26 2023 Pisces Aquarius Capricorn Leo Libra Virgo Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 26, 2023: ​ Superb day for Pisces, Cancer; be careful Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for March 26 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 26, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type C port may launch soon in 2023 Reports gcw

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C port may launch soon in 2023: Reports

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon