    Pro-Khalistan supporters attack, abuse Indian-origin journalist at Washington embassy

    They came in from different parts of the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area. The organisers used microphones to make anti-India speeches both in English and Punjabi and targeted the Punjab Police for alleged human rights violations.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    Indian-origin journalist Lalit Jha was on Saturday (March 25) physically attacked and verbally abused by pro-Khalistan supporters in Washington while he was covering a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Indian Embassy.

    On Sunday, Jha thanked the US Secret Service for protecting him, and helping him do his job. He said he was hit on his left ear with two sticks by the Khalistani supporters. He also shared a video of the Khalistan supporters on his Twitter handle.

    In a tweet, Jha said, "Thank you @SecretService 4 my protection 2day 4 helping do my job, otherwise I would have been writing this from the hospital. The gentleman below hit my left ear with these 2 sticks & earlier I had to call 9/11 & rushed 2 police van 4 safety fearing physical assault."

    However, the journalist decided to take no action against those who heckled him. The protesters included turbaned men of all ages who raised pro-Khalistan slogans.

    Multiple events of protests by supporters of Khalistan have been staged outside the Indian embassy and the San Francisco Consulate. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco was also attacked on March 20.

    Visuals shared online showed a huge mob brandishing Khalistan flags mounted on wooden poles, using them to smash glass doors and windows of the consulate building. They raised pro-Khalistan slogans as they broke through the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two Khalistan flags inside the premises.

