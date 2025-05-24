France rejected the majority of Indian visa applications (31,314), followed by Switzerland (26,126), Germany (15,806), Spain (15,150), and the Netherlands (14,569).

Brussels: India ranks third among countries with the most Schengen visa rejections. In 2024, 1.65 lakh Indian applications were rejected, resulting in a loss of ₹136 crore. According to the European Commission, 15% of applications were rejected, with France rejecting most of the Indian applications. Algeria and Turkey had the highest number of rejected applications overall. A Schengen visa is an authorization issued by one of the 29 Schengen countries (or "Schengen Member States") for a short-term stay or transit through the territory of those countries.

A Condé Nast report states that out of the total applications submitted from India last year, 5.91 lakh were approved and 1.65 lakh were rejected. The total number of rejected Schengen visa applications in 2024 exceeded 1.7 million, generating ₹1410 crore in fees, with ₹136.6 crore coming from Indian applicants. The substantial loss is attributed to the non-refundable nature of the visa fee.

The application fee for Indian applicants over 12 years old increased from €80 (approximately ₹7746) to €90 (approximately ₹8714). Children under 12, students, representatives of non-profit organizations, and certain special cases were exempt from the increased fee structure.

The high rejection rate and financial losses have raised concerns among travel agencies and travelers alike, impacting tourism, businesses, and academic opportunities. This data highlights the need for clearer guidelines to facilitate travel between India and European countries.

The Schengen visa is a single visa allowing travel to 27 European countries, including 22 EU member states. These include France, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Switzerland, Norway, Ireland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Greece, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, and Malta.