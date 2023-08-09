Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Great news for Indian students; France will give 5-year Schengen visa

    This initiative, stemming from France's new education policy, aims to foster enduring connections between India and France through academic and cultural ties. Check out the eligibility criteria and implications of the French decision.

    Great news for Indian students; France will give 5-year Schengen visa
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 7:45 PM IST

    Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trip to France, French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed a significant gesture: the introduction of a five-year Schengen visa for former Indian students. France unveiled this plan on Tuesday within the framework of its new educational policy, aiming to strengthen ties between the two countries through academic and cultural connections.

    This initiative is poised to attract 30,000 Indian students to France by the year 2030. During Prime Minister Modi's visit to Paris last month, France had already presented various new initiatives designed to welcome Indian students and alumni.

    In an official statement, the French Embassy conveyed their belief that the bond formed when an Indian student spends even a single semester in France creates a bridge that should be nurtured and celebrated.

    Eligibility for the Schengen Visa extends to Indian students who hold postgraduate or higher degrees and have completed at least one semester in France. This provision grants them a five-year Schengen visa, a distinctive arrangement fostering strong connections between former Indian students and their French counterparts.

    What is Schengen Visa?

    It's important to understand the concept of a Schengen Visa, which authorizes entry and residence in a specific country. Generally, visas are granted by the embassy or consulate of the destination nation. However, the Schengen visa follows its own set of regulations. 

    Typically, it permits the holder to visit Schengen countries, including Germany, for up to 90 days within a six-month period.

    Notably, French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement of a five-year Schengen visa for former Indian students goes beyond the usual 90-day limit. This is a considerable gift to promote stronger educational and cultural bonds.

    Where is Schengen Visa valid?

    The Schengen visa, valid for multiple countries, encompasses Germany, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Spain, Sweden, Greece, Liechtenstein, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland within the Schengen area.

    Schengen Visa Fee

    Adult: 80 EUR or Rs 7100

    Minor (6-12 years): 40 EUR or Rs 3600 

    Children (under 6 years): 0 EUR or 0 INR

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 7:45 PM IST
