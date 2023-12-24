Lifestyle

What is Schengen visa? 7 things to know

The Schengen visa facilitates seamless travel across 27 European countries, collectively known as the Schengen Area. Designed for short stays, it allows tourists

Image credits: Getty

Schengen Area Countries

The Schengen Area comprises 27 European countries, including popular destinations such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and many others. Travelers can move freely

Image credits: Getty

Short-Stay Visa

The Schengen visa is primarily intended for short stays, such as tourism, business trips, or family visits. It allows to stay in Schengen Area for a maximum of 90 within 180- days

Image credits: Getty

Single or Multiple Entry

Schengen visa can be issued as a single-entry or multiple-entry visa. Single-entry visa allows to enter the Schengen Area once, while a multiple-entry visa permits multiple entries

Image credits: Getty

Application Process

The application process for a Schengen visa typically involves submitting required documents, including a completed application form, passport-sized photos, travel itinerary

Image credits: Getty

Schengen Visa Types

There are different types of Schengen visas, depending on the purpose of your visit. Common categories include tourist visas, business visas, and visas for family visits

Image credits: Getty

Visa Processing Time

The processing time for a Schengen visa application can vary from one country to another. It is advisable to apply well in advance of your planned travel date

Image credits: Getty

Schengen Visa Validity

Short stay for 90 days within any period of 180 days

Image credits: Getty
