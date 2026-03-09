India and Indonesia have signed an agreement for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, marking a major step for India’s defence exports. Indonesia becomes the second country after the Philippines to purchase the missile. The deal is part of Indonesia’s efforts to modernise its military, especially its maritime defence.

New Delhi: In what could be a major boost for indigenous defence industry, India and Indonesia have entered in an agreement for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

Indonesia became the second country after Philippines to sign the deal for the Brahmos supersonic missile system.

Indonesian defence ministry spokesperson has confirmed the mediapersons about the development.

In November 2025, the two counties had advanced all the procedures in the negotiations but then was awaiting the nod from Russian side. Indonesian defence ministry said the agreement was "part of the modernisation of military hardware and defence capabilities, ‌especially ⁠in the maritime sector."

In 2022, India signed a deal around Rs 3,500 crore with the Philippines an and has also delivered the missiles and associated systems.

About the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

The BrahMos is a powerful supersonic cruise missile developed through a joint partnership between India and Russia. It is manufactured by BrahMos Aerospace, a defence company created as a joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, a well-known missile design bureau.

The missile takes its name from two rivers, India’s Brahmaputra and Russia’s Moskva, reflecting the cooperation between the two countries. BrahMos is known for its very high speed, precision strike ability and versatility. It can be launched from land, sea, submarines and aircraft, making it one of the most flexible missile systems currently in service with the Indian armed forces.