India, Egypt special forces exercise CYCLONE–III underway in Rajasthan

India and Egypt are conducting the joint special forces exercise “CYCLONE-III” at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

Anish Kumar
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 2:42 PM IST

New Delhi: The joint special forces exercise between India and Egypt “CYCLONE-III” is underway at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, wherein the troops are undergoing rigorous combat conditioning and tactical training aimed at strengthening joint operational capabilities. The participating troops from both sides at the 14-day military drill, which began on February 10 will continue to train hard, demonstrating exceptional discipline, teamwork and adaptability. 

The joint special forces exercise includes joint training on Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Drills, Survival Techniques, Demolition Training and Combat Medical Skills, among others. These high-intensity drills have been designed to enhance the soldiers' ability to respond effectively to complex operational scenarios, particularly in desert and semi-desert terrain. 

The future of Indian naval aviation: Powering maritime dominance with Next-Gen technology

The joint training sessions emphasised agility, endurance and precision, ensuring that both contingents operate seamlessly as a cohesive force in real-world combat situations.

The exercise also provides a unique opportunity to showcase India’s Indigenous defence capabilities, as the Egyptian contingent gains first-hand exposure to India’s cutting-edge military technology and weapon systems. Such collaborations not only enhance tactical capabilities but also deepen diplomatic and military ties between the two nations.

The exercise will culminate in an intense 48-hour validation phase, during which both contingents will conduct simulated Counter-Terrorism (CT) operations. 

The final phase is designed to rigorously test the troops' ability to plan and execute tactical manoeuvres in high-pressure environments. This segment will see soldiers executing joint tactical drills, neutralising simulated threats and applying their learned skills in a realistic operational setting.

“Exercise CYCLONE-III stands as a symbol of India and Egypt’s enduring defence cooperation and shared commitment to counter-terrorism and regional security.”

“This high-intensity exercise is a testament to the strong strategic partnership between India and Egypt, reinforcing military cooperation and enhancing interoperability between the two nations' elite forces.”

Kalyani Group unveils MArG 45 at IDEX Abu Dhabi 2025; know in detail about the mobile gun system

Why were train tickets sold beyond capacity? Court slams Railways, seeks response over Delhi stampede

NIA nabs 2 who leaked sensitive info on Karwar base to Pakistan through honey-trapping

'Everyday at 3 am': Kerala man files complaint against neighbour's rooster for disturbing sleep, wins battle

CBSE to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year starting 2026 to "mitigate exam stress"

Legal age of consent protects minors, but adolescents should express love without criminalization: Delhi HC

Why were train tickets sold beyond capacity? Court slams Railways, seeks response over Delhi stampede

NIA nabs 2 who leaked sensitive info on Karwar base to Pakistan through honey-trapping

'BCCI tantrums never end': Saqlain Mushtaq urges Pakistan to teach India a lesson in CT 2025 clash (WATCH)

SolarEdge Stock Gets A Price-Target Hike At Roth MKM Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Rally Expected After Results: Retail Sentiment Improves

Petco Stock Surges On Leadership Hires: Retail Stays Bullish

Sunidhi Chauhan's Top 10 BLOCKBUSTER Songs – You Can’t Miss This!

Chairman Nripendra Misra Shares Major UPDATES on Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya!

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS Yogi Adityanath Over Education Crisis in UP! | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat Congress MLAs Chain Themselves in Protest Against US Deportations! | Asianet Newsable

Akhilesh Yadav Supports Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Remark, Slams BJP | Mahakumbh 2025

