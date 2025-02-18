Kalyani Group unveils MArG 45 at IDEX Abu Dhabi 2025; know in detail about the mobile gun system

Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited unveiled the MArG 45 mobile gun system at IDEX Abu Dhabi 2025. The system boasts a 36-km firing range, superior maneuverability, and rapid deployment capabilities.

Author
Anish Kumar
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 3:55 PM IST

New Delhi: Reinforcing India’s commitment to advancing global defence technology, leading private sector defence manufacturer Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited has unveiled the MArG 45, mobile gun system mounted on a 4x4 all- terrain platform, at IDEX Abu Dhabi 2025.

Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sunjay Sudhir officially unveiled the MArG 45 mobile gun system.

Know about MArG 45 mobile gun system:---

Designed and developed for rapid deployment and superior manoeuvrability, MArG 45 is a “go-anywhere” gun with unparalleled shoot-and-scoot capabilities.

With a firing range capability of over 36-km, the MArG 45 offers unmatched firepower using conventional ammunition.

Built for superior mobility, its tailor-made chassis, developed in-house, ensures maximum agility in diverse combat environments.

Compatible with NATO-standard and in-service ammunition, MArG 45 enhances its versatility.

Weighing 23.5 tons, it carries 18 rounds with Zone 6 onboard, enabling sustained operations and it also boasts a coming into action time of just 1.5 minutes during the day and 2 minutes at night.

With an elevation range of -2° to +72° and a traverse of 25° left and right, “it delivers exceptional battlefield adaptability,” the private sector firm said.

The gun features an intense rate of fire of 10 rounds in 3 minutes and a sustained rate of 42 rounds in 60 minutes, ensuring continuous firepower during combat.

Baba Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge Ltd said: "This Mounted Gun Platform represents a significant leap in defense technology, showcasing our commitment to innovation and excellence. It is a testament to our capability to develop ‘Designed and Made in India’ most advanced artillery defence platforms.”


“The unveiling of MArG 45 marks a significant milestone in mobile artillery, reinforcing Kalyani Group’s commitment to self-reliance and cutting-edge defense innovation.”

“This breakthrough system is set to redefine modern battlefield capabilities with its exceptional agility, firepower, and rapid deployment efficiency.”

