    India-China Tawang clash: Indian Air Force closely monitoring situation along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 4:36 PM IST

    Officials on Tuesday (December 13) said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is closely monitoring the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh following an attempt by the Chinese PLA troops last week to unilaterally change the status quo in the Tawang sector in the border state.

    It is reportedly said that the IAF has also stepped up its overall surveillance in the areas in view of the Chinese attempt of transgression on December 9, adding it follows standard operation procedures that included scrambling of fighter jets in case of specific security concerns.

    Also read: Banks wrote off NPAs over Rs 10 lakh crore in last 5 years, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    "The situation is being monitored closely by both the IAF and the Army," said one of the people cited above. The people indicated that the IAF has increased the frequency of the sorties by its combat jets in the region.

    On Monday, the Indian Army said troops from the two sides clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector and the face-off led to "minor injuries" to a few personnel from both sides".

    The clash took place amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh. Addressing the Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian troops bravely thwarted the attempt by Chinese PLA from "unilaterally" changing the status in Yangtse area of the Tawang sector and there were no fatalities or serious casualties to the Indian troops in the scuffle.

    Also read: 'Desi pistol se goli mar dunga': NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives death threats; check details

    "On December 9, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner," Singh said.

    "The ensuing face off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," he said. It was the first major clash between the India and Chinese armies since August 2020 near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh.

    Also read: Lalu Yadav remains critical, daughter Rohini Acharya gives update on RJD chief's health; check details

    Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in October last year as well and it was resolved following talks between local commanders of the two sides as per established protocols.

    (With inputs from PTI)

