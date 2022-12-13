Lalu Yadav remains critical, daughter Rohini Acharya gives update on RJD chief's health; check details

Rohini Acharya is being praised all over the country after she donated a kidney to father Lalu Yadav. Leaders from across all parties are also praising Rohini for her love and courage towards her father.

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's health remains unwell. The tweet of Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney on this matter said.

On Monday, Rohini Acharya said, "Today I came home after being discharged from the hospital with your prayers and blessings, but my father is still in the hospital, his health is a bit unwell. I just need the power of your prayers that my father also gets well soon and can raise his voice among you for your rights."

On December 8, Rohini had said, "I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for praying and praying for me and my father. I am feeling fine now. Papa is also fine. There are no words for your prayers. All your prayers have worked. I have a lot of love and respect for all of you in the depths of my heart. Your prayers have given me a lot of strength. I have no words to thank you all."

Rohini Acharya is being praised all over the country after she donated a kidney to father Lalu Yadav. Leaders from across all parties are also praising Rohini for her love and courage towards her father. Union Minister Giriraj Singh praised Rohini and wrote, "If you have a daughter, be like Rohini Acharya. Proud of you. You will be an example for generations to come."

It should be noted that Lalu Prasad Yadav has been battling with kidney problems for a long time. Recently, he had gone to Singapore for a kidney test.

The doctors there suggested a kidney transplant. After that, his daughter Rohini Acharya decided to donate her kidney. Patron of Rashtriya Janata Dal and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav had a kidney transplant on December 5, 2022. Her daughter Rohini Acharya donated a kidney to the RJD chief.