In the aftermath of its precision missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India briefed the United States, asserting that only identified terror camps were targeted, with no harm caused to civilians, economic, or military assets.

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval conveyed this assurance during a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to a statement from the Indian Embassy. The strikes, part of the Indian Army's covert "Operation Sindoor," came in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

"Shortly after the operation, NSA Ajit Doval briefed Secretary Rubio that the Indian armed forces targeted only confirmed terrorist hideouts. No Pakistani civilian, economic, or military targets were hit," the embassy statement said.

The Indian government said that it had credible intelligence — including technical inputs and survivor testimonies — linking the Pahalgam attack to Pakistan-based terror outfits. Despite expectations that Islamabad would act against the perpetrators, India accused Pakistan of resorting to denial and propaganda.

"It was expected that Pakistan would act against terrorists and dismantle supporting infrastructure. Instead, over the past fortnight, Pakistan has made baseless allegations of false flag operations against India," the statement added.

Following the deadly Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted full operational freedom to the Indian armed forces. Senior ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also pledged a strong response to those behind the terror strike.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours have further escalated in recent days, especially after India suspended provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty. The move drew provocative statements from Pakistani leaders. Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stoked outrage in India with his inflammatory rhetoric, saying, "The Indus is ours and will remain ours. Either our water will flow through it, or their blood will."

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, too, warned that any aggression against Pakistan would be met with a "historic response."