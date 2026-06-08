MDMK Chief Vaiko hailed the INDIA bloc meeting as "successful," announcing the next session in Hyderabad in August. The alliance has resolved to petition the CJI on SIR, demand the Education Minister's resignation, and hold bimonthly meetings.

MDMK Chief Vaiko on Monday hailed the high-profile meeting convened by the INDIA bloc with its alliance partners, calling it "meaningful, purposeful and successful."

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Speaking with the media, the MDMK chief noted the five key resolutions made in the meeting and said that the first meeting of the alliance members will most likely take place in the first week of August in Hyderabad. "It was very meaningful, purposeful and successful. It was decided we would file SIR in the Supreme Court, and the Education Minister should submit his resignation, and the government should convene an all-party meeting regarding price rise, unemployment and other atrocities against democracy. We have decided to conduct the meeting of the India alliance parties every two months. The first meeting will take place in Hyderabad in the month of August, probably on 8th," he said.

INDIA Bloc Unveils Five-Point Strategy

Earlier in the day, following the meeting, the opposition coalition unveiled a comprehensive five-point strategy to challenge the government on issues ranging from electoral integrity to national crises. The alliance reaffirmed its unity and established a roadmap for coordinated action in the coming months.

Electoral Fairness Concerns

Top of the agenda is the question of electoral fairness. The alliance reached a consensus to formally petition the Chief Justice of India regarding serious concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and alleged manipulation of voter lists. The bloc intends to submit this letter to the Chief Justice at the earliest opportunity.

Demand for Education Minister's Resignation

In light of the widespread irregularities impacting millions of students, the INDIA bloc has collectively demanded the immediate resignation of the Union Education Minister. The leaders characterised the current state of NEET and CBSE examinations as a "betrayal" of the country's youth, placing the responsibility squarely on the Minister's tenure.

Action on Economic Challenges

The coalition also raised the alarm over the nation's pressing economic challenges. Citing skyrocketing unemployment, rising inflation, and the plight of the farming community, the INDIA bloc urged the Central government to immediately convene an all-party meeting to address these urgent public concerns.

Future Coordination and Meetings

To ensure sustained pressure, the alliance has institutionalised a routine for collaboration. Moving forward, the INDIA bloc will hold formal meetings every two months, with the next session scheduled to take place in Hyderabad this August.

Furthermore, the bloc announced a heightened level of parliamentary coordination for the upcoming monsoon session. To ensure a unified front, leaders will conduct daily morning coordination meetings at the office of the Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Key Leaders in Attendance

A major gathering of the INDIA bloc took place today at the Constitution Club of India, bringing together leaders from 23 political parties to deliberate on the alliance's national strategy and coordinated response to current political challenges. The high-profile meeting saw a significant turnout of top-tier opposition leadership. Congress was represented by a robust contingent, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was present through Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also marked their presence to reinforce the alliance's united front.

While the majority of the leadership gathered in person, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined the deliberations virtually, ensuring their party's active participation in the strategic discussions. (ANI)