Congress' Jairam Ramesh says the INDIA bloc has written to the CJI raising concerns over the Election Commission's 'partisan' functioning and the SIR process. He alleged 'vote theft' and stated that public faith in the electoral system has eroded.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said the INDIA bloc's letter to the Chief Justice of India raises "specific concerns" over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and alleged a "partisan manner" in which the poll body has been functioning.

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Jairam Ramesh alleged "theft of votes and seats", claiming public faith in the electoral system has "severely eroded." He also linked the issue to the alleged Ram Janmabhoomi donation embezzlement, calling it a case of "vote theft, seat theft, and donation theft" under a "triple-engine" government.

'Election results are fixed in advance'

"It addresses specific concerns regarding the 'SIR' process and the partisan manner in which the Election Commission of India has been functioning. It deals with the theft of both votes and seats occurring today, and the fact that the faith people once had in our electoral system has severely eroded," he told ANI.

He further alleged that people have come to believe that election results are "fixed in advance."

"People have come to believe that election results are fixed in advance... There is no doubt that our Constitution and our electoral system are under attack... If election results are predetermined, what is the point of holding elections?," Jairam Ramesh added.

Allegations Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Congress leader accused him of "hypocrisy" and alleged the poll body was acting on the directions of the central government.

"It seems Gyanesh Kumar has been afflicted by the malady of hypocrisy... His conduct in West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Haryana indicates that the Election Commission takes orders from the Home Minister and the Prime Minister," he alleged.

Jairam Ramesh also linked the issue to the alleged irregularities in Ayodhya, referring to the ongoing probe into the Ram Mandir donation case.

"Incidentally, there is also the theft of donations taking place in Ayodhya. This is a 'triple-engine' government where vote theft, seat theft, and donation theft happen," Jairam Ramesh added.

INDIA Bloc's Joint Letter

The remarks came after the INDIA bloc parties, including the AAM Aadmi Party and the DMK, came together to raise concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues. The bloc has written a joint letter to the Chief Justice of India raising their concerns.

Sources told ANI that hectic talks behind the scenes led by major parties of the INDIA bloc managed to get the signatures of the DMK and AAP in the joint letter.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the letter, initially discussed at an INDIA Janbandhan meeting on June 8, has been signed by 23 political parties and one Independent.

"21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA Janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026, where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues. Accordingly, a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India today. The Opposition parties are firmly anchored in SURE--Solidarity, Unity and REsistance," he wrote on X.

Earlier, Jairam Ramesh had described the June 8 INDIA bloc meeting as "good," stating that the alliance has a "constructive agenda" on issues including the economy, Centre-state relations, protection of the Constitution, and foreign policy. (ANI)

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