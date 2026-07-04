Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu described Jodhpur's new airport terminal as a foundation for Western Rajasthan's development. Inaugurated by PM Modi, the terminal is expected to boost the region's economy, tourism, trade, and employment.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Saturday described the new airport terminal in Jodhpur as a major foundation for the development of Western Rajasthan, stating it will provide a new direction to the region's economy, tourism, trade, and employment.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Jodhpur Airport earlier in the day and also launched the modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme during his visit to Rajasthan. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was also present on the occasion.

A Catalyst for Regional Development

Speaking to the media during the Prime Minister's visit to Jodhpur, the Civil Aviation Minister emphasised that the project is more than just a terminal building. He credited Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for playing a significant role in the timely completion of the project, noting that Shekhawat continuously reviewed the construction work and personally monitored every small and large aspect, including the architecture, tiles, and glass.

"I would like to thank the people of Jodhpur. We have done this for them. The Prime Minister has a clear vision that wherever civil aviation expands, it benefits not only the passengers but also the economy of the entire city, trade, education, tourism and every sector as well as citizens. We can see the effect across the country today. The new terminal reflects the culture, heritage, and architecture of Marwar, allowing arriving passengers to experience the rich cultural identity of Rajasthan," Naidu said.

Boosting Connectivity and Future Plans

Highlighting the growth of the aviation sector in the region, Naidu informed that in the last 10 years, the annual passenger capacity of Jodhpur Airport has increased from approximately 4 lakh to nearly 11 lakh. He added that the government's goal is now to further increase air connectivity with other major cities and work toward starting international flights in the future.

"Better air connectivity will provide a major boost to Jodhpur's handicrafts, local markets, tourism, and especially the city's identity as a wedding destination. The Ministry will work continuously in this direction," Naidu added.

New Phase of UDAN Scheme Launched

The Union Minister also announced the launch of a new phase of the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme today. He stated that over the last decade, the UDAN scheme has brought revolutionary changes to the civil aviation sector in the country, and the expansion of air services across the nation will continue with the same vision in the coming years. (ANI)