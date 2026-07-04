The Maharashtra government is initiating the process for a state-specific Uniform Civil Code (UCC). An expert committee will be formed to draft a proposal. The move follows Uttarakhand, which recently enacted a UCC, and has drawn varied reactions.

The Maharashtra government has initiated the process of framing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state, marking a significant development in the debate surrounding personal laws and legal uniformity in India. Before introducing legislation in the state legislature, the government plans to constitute an expert committee that will study existing legal frameworks, examine relevant material and prepare a draft proposal for a Maharashtra-specific UCC.

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has indicated that the formation of the committee will be announced during the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly, with the formal announcement expected next week. Speaking on the issue, Fadnavis reiterated the government's commitment to introducing the law, stating that the concept of a Uniform Civil Code finds support in the Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in the Constitution. Referring to the vision of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, he argued that a common civil framework would uphold constitutional values of equality and uniformity in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

National Context and Precedent

Maharashtra's move comes at a time when discussions on the UCC have gained momentum across the country. Uttarakhand became the first state after Independence to enact a Uniform Civil Code, and its experience is expected to be closely studied by Maharashtra while preparing its own draft. Other states, such as Gujarat and Assam, have also expressed support for similar measures or reforms in personal laws.

Political Reactions to the Move

Congress Calls for Consensus

Reacting to the development, senior Congress leader Sachin Sawant said, "The Directive Principles of State Policy, which include the provision relating to a Uniform Civil Code, were actually a contribution of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru ji in the Constitution." He remarked that Fadnavis could also have acknowledged Nehru's contribution while referring to the constitutional origins of the UCC debate.

Sawant further stated that the constitutional provision envisaged a consensus-based approach and stressed the need for extensive consultations before drafting such legislation. According to him, legal experts, lawyers, community representatives and other stakeholders should be involved in the process to ensure that the proposed law is inclusive and acceptable to all sections of society. He added that his party would support the legislation if it was constructive and inclusive, but would oppose it if it was introduced merely to create political controversy or polarisation, like BJP does.

Shiv Sena Reiterates Support

Meanwhile, welcoming the government's move, Manisha Kayande said support for a Uniform Civil Code has been a longstanding ideological position of the Shiv Sena. She stated that the late Bal Thackeray had aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party on the basis of three key issues - construction of the Ram Temple, the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and implementation of a Uniform Civil Code.

Kayande said the Shiv Sena has consistently supported the idea of a common civil law for all citizens irrespective of religion and therefore welcomed the Chief Minister's announcement. She expressed hope that Maharashtra would move swiftly towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code and emerge as one of the leading states pursuing the reform.

(ANI)