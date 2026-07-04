PM Modi will inaugurate India's first greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Rajasthan. He will also launch multiple infrastructure projects, including Jaipur Metro Phase-II, railway lines, solar plants, and distribute 54,000 appointment letters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra district on Saturday. During the event, he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure and development projects across the state.

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Key Infrastructure and Development Projects

At the refinery complex, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the Jaipur Metro project, estimated to cost over Rs 13,000 crore. He will also dedicate to the nation the Churu-Sadulpur and Churu-Ratangarh railway doubling projects and inaugurate the Jodhpur Ring Road section, built at a cost of around Rs 740 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate SJVN's 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Project and NHPC's 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project to the nation. During the programme, the Prime Minister will distribute appointment letters to around 54,000 newly recruited candidates selected for various departments of the Rajasthan government.

Jaipur Metro Phase-II Details

The Jaipur Metro Phase-II project will span 41 kilometres and include 36 stations along the North-South corridor.

Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex

The refinery project, developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government, has been built with an investment of over Rs 79,450 crore. It has an annual refining capacity of 9 million metric tonnes and a petrochemical production capacity of 2.4 million metric tonnes.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, state BJP president Madan Rathore, and Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will also be present at the event.

Jodhpur Airport and UDAN Scheme

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Jodhpur Airport and launched the modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

Spanning an area of approximately 23,000 square meters, the terminal will be capable of handling a passenger load of 2 million annually.

Meanwhile, a provision of approximately Rs 28,840 crore has been made to strengthen regional air connectivity over the next 10 years under the UDAN scheme.