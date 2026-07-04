Marking 20 years in politics, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reflected on his journey from a local leader to CM, calling it a 'sweet memory.' He vowed to continue serving as a 'labourer' for the state's reconstruction, using the hashtag #ZPTCToCM.

Reflecting on a Two-Decade Journey

Marking the completion of 20 years in political life, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday reflected on his political journey, describing it as an "unforgettable sweet memory" and vowing to continue serving as a "labourer" in the reconstruction of the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister traced his evolution from a local leader in Midjil to becoming "Revanthanna" in the hearts of the people. "Even if written with lakhs of letters... Even if woven with crores of words... An unforgettable sweet memory... This public life of these two decades. Starting back then as Revanth Reddy in Midjil... To standing today as 'Revanthanna' in all your hearts--this wondrous journey that has unfolded is a special chapter in my life," Reddy posted. లక్షల అక్షరాలతో రాసినా… కోట్ల పదాలను కూర్చి చెప్పినా… తరగని మధుర జ్ఞాపకం… ఈ రెండు దశాబ్దాల ప్రజా జీవితం. నాడు మిడ్జిల్ లో రేవంత్ రెడ్డిగా మొదలై… నేడు మీ అందరి గుండెల్లో “రేవంతన్న”గా నిలిచే వరకు సాగిన ఈ అద్భుత ప్రయాణం నా జీవితంలో ప్రత్యేక అధ్యాయం. ఈ 20 ఏళ్లలో ప్రతి… pic.twitter.com/cVyPl4rvJp — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) July 4, 2026

The Chief Minister, who used the hashtag #ZPTCToCM to highlight his ascent from a Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member to the top post in the state, expressed his gratitude to those who supported him through various struggles. "In these 20 years, in every moment, every event, every struggle, in every fight I waged for the people--my heartfelt congratulations to every soul who stood with me, walked with me: my friends, well-wishers, political workers," he added.

Looking ahead, Reddy promised to remain dedicated to the aspirations of the people of Telangana. "With this very inspiration, with this burning desire to serve the people even more, with the strength of all your blessings, in the future, as a labourer in Telangana's reconstruction, as a servant fulfilling the people's aspirations... and above all, as Revanthanna... I promise to make my place in your hearts even more steadfast," the Chief Minister stated.

From Student Politics to Chief Minister

After graduating from Osmania University, Revanth Reddy was an ABVP member while he was a student. From being active in politics from the start, in 2007, Revanth Reddy was elected as an MLC as an independent candidate. Later, he joined the Telugu Desam Party.

He won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014 from the Kodangal seat with a vote share of 46.45 per cent. In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, He again won from the same seat with a vote share of 39.06 per cent.

He left the TDP and joined Congress in 2017. He contested the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections from Kodangal as a Congress candidate but lost to the BRS (then TRS) candidate, marking his first defeat in any election. He won the seat of Malkajgiri in the 2019 general elections and became the MP by a margin of 10,919 votes.

In June 2021, he was appointed as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

On December 7, 2023, Anumula Revanth Reddy finally took the oath as Chief Minister of Telangana, becoming the first Congress CM of the youngest state in India. (ANI)