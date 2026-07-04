BJP National President Nitin Nabin began a crucial two-day organisational tour of Uttar Pradesh, welcomed by CM Yogi Adityanath. The visit aims to strengthen the party for the upcoming Assembly elections. Nabin will also visit Jammu & Kashmir.

BJP Chief's Crucial Uttar Pradesh Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, received BJP National President Nitin Nabin with a grand welcome at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Saturday, marking the start of a crucial two-day organisational tour of the state. The visit is being seen as significant for strengthening the party organisation ahead of upcoming political developments, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year.

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Meetings and Schedule in UP

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary outlined the schedule of the BJP national president's visit and said he will interact with party functionaries, legislators and organisational workers. "He will hold a meeting with office-bearers at the party office. In the evening, he will meet with MLAs and MPs... Separate programs have been scheduled. He will interact with party workers. His visit will infuse new energy into our workers," he said.

State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary also expressed enthusiasm over the visit, saying party workers across Uttar Pradesh are prepared to welcome the national president. "There is great enthusiasm among party workers across Uttar Pradesh, and everyone has made preparations to welcome him," he said.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed that the state party unit is fully prepared for the two-day visit of BJP National President Nitin Nabin, which began on Saturday in Lucknow. Talking to the reporters, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak stated that BJP members are eager to host the leader and said, "All the BJP workers are looking forward..We all will adhere to his directives and advice."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin is on a two-day organisational visit to Uttar Pradesh from July 4, during which he will hold a series of meetings with party leaders, office-bearers and public representatives, the tweet said. This is Nabin's first visit to Uttar Pradesh after the formation of the new state BJP team.

During the visit, the BJP chief is set to hold organisational meetings with senior party leaders and office-bearers. He will also be interacting with BJP public representatives, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and prominent personalities from different fields. The visit assumes significance in view of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled next year and is aimed at sharpening the party's strategy while guiding the newly constituted state unit and strengthening the organisation. Nabin is also scheduled to address the Shakti Kendra Convenor Conference.

Organisational Tour Extends to Jammu and Kashmir

He will also undertake a two-day organisational visit to Jammu and Kashmir on July 6 and 7, during which he will participate in a series of party programmes and hold organisational meetings with leaders and workers across the Union Territory. The visit will be Nabin's first to the Union Territory since assuming charge as the party's national president.

Schedule in Jammu and Kashmir

On July 6, Nabin will attend a programme commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Majestic Grand Palace in Jammu. The event will be attended by senior party leaders, office-bearers, public representatives and BJP workers.

On July 7, the BJP president will interact with young people during a Yuva Samvaad programme in Jammu. He will also hold separate meetings with the party's Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to review organisational activities, strengthen coordination and discuss the party's roadmap in the region.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the BJP's organisational network in Jammu and Kashmir and enhancing coordination between the party leadership, elected representatives and grassroots workers. (ANI)