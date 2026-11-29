Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited major Gurudwaras in Hyderabad, Amritsar, and Mumbai, honoring Sikh traditions and commemorating the legacy of his grandfather, the freedom fighter Sardar Teja Singh Samundri, during his recent tour.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday offered prayers at Gurudwara Saheb, Barambala, during his visit to Hyderabad and spent time with members of the Dakhni Sikh community. At Gurudwara Saheb, Barambala, the LG said he was heartened by how generations of the Dakhni Sikh community had preserved their distinct cultural traditions, steadfast faith and ethos of Seva across the Deccan, keeping alive the enduring spirit of Ik Onkar and community harmony, a press release said.

Earlier this week, on the occasion of Gurpurab, Sandhu paid obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar and visited Teja Singh Samundri Hall there. Noting that one does not climb up but steps down while entering Sri Harmandir Sahib, he called it a timeless architectural expression of namrata (humility), reminding people that before the Divine, all are equal. He said he felt deeply blessed to offer prayers at the sacred abode on Gurpurab and that amidst the shimmering Amrit Sarovar and soul-stirring Gurbani Kirtan, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's eternal message of equality, compassion and Sarbat da Bhala resonates profoundly. He also extended Gurpurab greetings to all.

The LG described his visit to Teja Singh Samundri Hall at Sri Harmandir Sahib as moving. In the centenary year of the martyrdom of Sardar Teja Singh Samundri, he said his grandfather's legacy of democratic values, reform and selfless Seva inspired people to serve with humility, courage and conviction.

In Mumbai, Sandhu paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Dadar East, on Friday morning. Located on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, the Gurdwara is one of the city's oldest and most prominent Sikh institutions. Founded around 1920 at Bori Bunder to serve the spiritual and social needs of early Sikh migrants, workers and professionals of Bombay, it was later established at Dadar East as the Sikh community expanded into central Mumbai. For over a century, it has stood for Sikh faith, Seva, humility and community solidarity, serving local residents as well as families visiting Mumbai, including patients and attendants at nearby hospitals, through daily prayers, Kirtan and Langar.

The Lieutenant Governor said the sacred Gurdwara embodied Guru Nanak Dev Ji's eternal message of Seva, humility and unity. He thanked the Gurdwara leadership for the warm welcome and prayed for peace, strength and prosperity for Mumbai, Delhi, Maharashtra and every citizen of India.

On Thursday, Sandhu interacted with prominent members of Mumbai's Sikh and Punjabi community at the Mumbai Book Festival during the Marathi launch of a book on the life and legacy of his grandfather, Sardar Teja Singh Samundri. The Marathi launch took place at the University of Mumbai as part of the festival, organised by the Government of Maharashtra, the University of Mumbai and the National Book Trust. The LG participated in a session titled "Diplomacy to Discourse" and interacted with members of the Sikh and Punjabi community present at the launch. The conversation centred on the life and legacy of Sardar Teja Singh Samundri, a freedom fighter and one of the stalwarts of the Gurdwara Reform Movement. He was among the founding members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and was imprisoned by the British for his role in the movement. He passed away in custody in 1926. His name lives on at Teja Singh Samundri Hall, the SGPC office at Sri Harmandir Sahib. Members of the community recalled his sacrifices, ideals and enduring legacy, and spoke about the contributions of such personalities in shaping the Sikh community's journey. During the interaction, Sandhu spoke about his grandfather's contributions to the Gurdwara Reform Movement, shared his own life experiences and lessons from public service, and responded to questions from students. He said taking Sardar Teja Singh Samundri's legacy to Marathi readers through translation was a meaningful bridge between communities, cultures and generations. The interaction also acknowledged the Sikh community's spirit of Seva and its vital contributions to Mumbai's social, cultural and economic fabric. (ANI)