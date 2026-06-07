Telangana BJP's Prakash Reddy claims the INDIA bloc is 'disintegrating' after key ally DMK announced it will boycott the alliance's June 8 meeting. The DMK is upset with Congress for supporting the TVK after the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

Telangana BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy on Sunday highlighted the alleged growing differences within the INDIA bloc, saying he did not believe the opposition parties would unite in the near future, and speculating that the alliance itself might be "disintegrating".

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BJP Leaders Cite Infighting, Opportunism

Speaking to ANI, Reddy claimed that the DMK, one of the major constituents of the opposition alliance, had decided to boycott the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on June 8. He further criticised Congress' decision to ally with the TVK in the state, calling it an 'opportunistic decision'. "DMK, one of the major political parties of the INDI Alliance, has decided to boycott the INDI Alliance meeting, which will be held tomorrow in Delhi. The causes are known... In the recent Tamil Nadu elections, the TVK won the elections, and the Congress party shifted its association from DMK to TVK. It is an opportunistic decision. M. K. Stalin decided not to participate in the INDI Alliance meeting, which indicates that the INDI Alliance is disintegrating... I do not think that the Opposition of this country will unite in the near future," said Prakash Reddy.

Earlier, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi alleged that the alliance lacked internal coordination and also highlighted the "chaos" within all the parties. "There is infighting and confusion within their camp. They do not have coordination among themselves. The NDA is united. Their internal contradictions and disputes are for them to address," he told ANI.

DMK to Boycott Meeting, Cites 'Betrayal'

' While the TMC and other frontal opposition parties are likely to attend the INDIA bloc meeting, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which was a key ally of the alliance, has announced to boycott the meeting. DMK, which has been a strong pillar of the INDIA bloc, has been upset with Congress after it extended support to TVK after the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Congress had fought the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance and won five seats.

DMK said its workers are deeply hurt by the "betrayal of Congress". "In view of the sentiments of DMK cadres, who continue to feel deeply hurt by what they consider the betrayal committed by the Congress party against the DMK following the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, and in respect of those sentiments, the DMK will not participate in the INDIA alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi on June 8, particularly as it is a meeting in which the Congress party will be taking part," the party said.