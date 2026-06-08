LJP chief Chirag Paswan slammed the INDIA bloc, calling it a "compromise" and a way to hide shortcomings. He cited Mamata Banerjee's presence despite Rahul Gandhi's past criticism as proof the alliance has no meaning and won't be successful.

INDIA Bloc a 'Compromise' to Hide Shortcomings: Paswan

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday expressed surprise over the attendance of several parties, including Trinamool Congress, Left and others, in the INDIA bloc meeting, despite its differences with Congress, saying that it showcases that the alliance is medium of "hiding each other's shortcomings."

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Speaking to reporters, Paswan stated that he was surprised by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee attending the meeting, while reflecting on LoP Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's criticism of her party during the West Bengal election campaign. He further noted that the Congress betrayed its ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for power and the "alleged cracks" in the INDIA bloc would showcase that such meetings won't have any meaning. "The way we can see alleged cracks in the INDI alliance; DMK's being upset is natural after Congress betrayed its partner for power. I am surprised about Mamata ji, who has arrived a day earlier to take part in the meeting, even after Rahul Gandhi used derogatory words against her and her party during the Bengal elections. It shows this alliance is a compromise, a way of hiding each other's shortcomings. It is due to this reason that the alliance has not been successful till now. History shows evidence that whenever the alliance needed to be together, they betrayed each other for their own gains. Such meetings have no meaning," said Paswan.

Left to Flag Issues from Kerala Polls

While several senior leaders of the INDIA bloc continued to arrive in the national capital for the alliance meeting, CPI General Secretary D Raja on Monday said that the Left will flag the statements by the Congress leadership against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) during the Keralam Assembly elections. D Raja told ANI that the INDIA bloc chairperson, Mallikarjun Kharge, has not yet conveyed the agenda of the meeting. The CPI leader said, "An INDIA bloc meeting is going to be held after a long time. 23 parties will be there except DMK. Mallikarjun Kharge is the chairman of the INDIA bloc, and we receive information from his office. But, there is no particular agenda or issues we have to know. The Left has its own issues and it will raise them."

Posters Targeting Rahul Gandhi Emerge

Posters targeting the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, appeared on multiple roundabouts in New Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday. The posters highlighted past statements by Opposition leaders against the Congress MP. The posters included remarks by NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. (ANI)