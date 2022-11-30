Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India, Australia trade agreement to enter into force on December 29; check details

    Ambassador Barry O'Farrell tweeted, "The date has been set! The Aus-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement will enter into force on December 29, providing both countries with new market access opportunities and securing the friendship for decades to come."

    India Australia trade agreement to enter into force on December 29; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    The Aus-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) will go into effect on December 29, according to Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell. 

    Ambassador O'Farrell tweeted, "The date has been set! The Aus-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement will enter into force on December 29, providing both countries with new market access opportunities and securing the friendship for decades to come."

     

    This announcement comes just a week after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the Australian Parliament had approved the country's Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. On November 22, Albanese tweeted, "BREAKING: Our Free Trade Agreement with India has passed through parliament."

    The Albanese government, in its press statement today, said that it welcomes confirmation that the Indian government has completed the domestic requirements for the implementation of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA).

    From December 29, this trade agreement will provide new market access opportunities for Australian businesses and consumers.

    With the unanimous passage of the Government's Bills through Parliament last week, Australia completed its domestic requirements for the trade agreement.

    ECTA is a groundbreaking agreement that brings the economies of Australia and India closer together.

    Tariffs on 85 per cent of Australia's exports to India will be eliminated on December 29, and high tariffs on the remaining 5 per cent of goods will be phased out.

    The agreement's entry into force before the New Year brings a double bonus of two tariff cuts in quick succession, one when the agreement takes effect and another on January 1, 2023.

    "ECTA will save Australian exporters approximately USD 2 billion in tariffs each year, while consumers and businesses will save approximately USD 500 million in tariffs on imports of finished goods and inputs to our manufacturing sector," said the Australian government.

    According to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, both countries are increasingly cooperating as strategic and economic partners. "The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement represents the next step in strengthening our ties with India," he continued. 

    Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell said that the ECTA's two tariff cuts in quick succession amplify the agreement's initial benefits for our exporters.

    "Austrade can help existing and prospective exporters benefit from lower trade barriers into the Indian market," he added.
     

    Also Read: Australian Parliament passes Free Trade Agreement with India

    Also Read: Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Also Read: Kantara in Australia: Rishab Shetty's film extends its international boundaries- report

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala lottery result 2022 Fifty Fifty FF 26 winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery results at 3 pm

    BJP received Rs 614.53 crore contribution in 2021-22, six times more than Congress - adt

    BJP received Rs 614.53 crore contribution in 2021-22, six times more than Congress

    Aaftab Poonawalla confessed to killing Shraddha Walker in polygraph test, showed no remorse: Report AJR

    Aaftab Poonawalla confessed to killing Shraddha Walker in polygraph test, showed no remorse: Report

    Who is Amit Arora, the Gurugram-based Buddy Retail director arrested in Delhi excise policy case AJR

    Who is Amit Arora, the Gurugram-based Buddy Retail director arrested in Delhi excise policy case

    Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have a special task

    Army training black kites and dogs with mounted surveillance cameras and GPS; they have a special task

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Social media rejoices as England, USA ensure pre-quarters spot, Wales, Iran ousted-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Social media rejoices as England, USA ensure pre-quarters spot

    Kerala lottery result 2022 Fifty Fifty FF 26 winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-26 lottery results at 3 pm

    Scientists revive 48,500-year-old 'zombie' virus from Siberian permafrost, is it bad news? AJR

    Scientists revive 48,500-year-old 'zombie' virus from Siberian permafrost, is it bad news?

    December WATCH: Freddy to Avatar 2 to Cirkus, films to watch his holiday season RBA

    December WATCH: Freddy to Avatar 2 to Cirkus, films to watch his holiday season

    The Messi Trail: Follow Lionel Messi In His Footsteps To Discover Saudi Arabia

    The Messi Trail: Follow Lionel Messi In His Footsteps To Discover Saudi Arabia

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon