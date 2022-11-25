Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara in Australia: Rishab Shetty's film extends its international boundaries- report

    Hombale films 'Kantara' releases in Australia. Rishab Shetty's film is set to premiere its Tulu version in Australia; it will introduce the culture of India to new horizons. 
     

    Kantara in Australia: Rishab Shetty's film extends its international boundaries- report
    Since its debut, Hombale Films' cinematic marvel "Kantara" has generated buzz worldwide. It has rewritten the rules for what constitutes a successful movie in the modern day, and there doesn't appear to be any end in sight for the movie, as it is about to make its Tulu debut in Australia.

    'Kantara' has now left its mark all over the world. As a result, it has successfully dominated both home and foreign markets at the box office. The movie will expand audiences' perspectives on Indian culture as it prepares to have its Australian Tulu premiere.

    Dream Screens International, Indian Film Distributor Australia and New Zealand, has announced the schedule of the shows on their social media while stating - While sharing their joy to distribute the film in their region.
     
    "Excited to announce KANTARA TULU Version...After Blockbuster Hit KANTARA the Original TULU Version that all awaited to watch on Big Screen... IN CINEMAS #DivineBlockbusterKantara Tulu Version."

    On September 30 and October 14, respectively, the Kannada and Hindi versions of Kantara were released. Rishab Shetty wrote and helmed the movie. Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G play important roles in the movie, which is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films.

