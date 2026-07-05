India has approved its first Private Point-in-Space (PinS) instrument approach for helicopters at Undavalli Heliport, Andhra Pradesh, a major milestone using satellite-based tech to enhance flight safety and all-weather accessibility.

India has achieved a major milestone with the approval of the country's first Private Point-in-Space (PinS) instrument approach procedure for helicopter operations at Undavalli Heliport in Andhra Pradesh. PinS procedures use advanced satellite-based navigation technology to enable helicopters to conduct safe and precise instrument approaches to heliports that do not have conventional instrument landing infrastructure.

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Developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the PinS procedure has been designed in accordance with DGCA regulations and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices. The Civil Aviation Ministry said PinS is particularly beneficial during adverse weather conditions and in areas where ground-based navigation aids are not available. It was developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Nationwide Benefits and Future Applications

The Civil Aviation Ministry said the approval will pave the way for similar PinS procedures across the country, benefiting emergency medical services, disaster relief, tourism, offshore operations, pilgrimage services, corporate aviation and regional connectivity, while improving the safety and reliability of helicopter operations.

A Milestone for Indian Aviation

The Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has said that the milestone marks a new era in helicopter operations by enhancing flight safety, operational efficiency and all-weather accessibility. He said the government is committed to adopting modern technologies and building a globally benchmarked, technology-driven helicopter ecosystem.

The Minister said, "The introduction of India's first PinS Instrument Approach Procedure marks the beginning of a new era in helicopter operations by significantly enhancing flight safety, operational efficiency and all-weather accessibility. I sincerely appreciate the coordinated efforts of all concerned agencies including the Airports Authority of India, DGCA and the state government of Andhra Pradesh in achieving this historic milestone. Our foremost priority is the adoption of modern technologies to make helicopter operations more reliable and more accessible across the country. We also recently concluded the first phase of this year's Char Dham helicopter operations successfully without any incident supported by upgraded technological infrastructure. Our commitment is to build a technology-driven and globally benchmarked helicopter ecosystem in India." (ANI)