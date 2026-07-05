Renil Komitla, the founder of the global company Terralogic Software Solutions, decided to bring IT jobs to his hometown, Nellore. He said that setting up an office in his own town gives him special satisfaction, even though his company has branches in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and several other countries. The Nellore branch, which opened in 2022, has already hired hundreds of people, and the company plans to hire even more soon.

Career Change: Thinking of Quitting? Ask Yourself These 17 Questions First!