Nellore IT Hub: Andhra Pradesh's New Tech Adda Ditches Hyderabad Run!
Nellore, already a big industrial centre in Andhra Pradesh, is now gearing up to become a major IT player. With new software companies setting up shop, local youngsters are getting great job opportunities right in their home district.
New IT Companies, New Job Opportunities
Investing in His Hometown with Pride
Renil Komitla, the founder of the global company Terralogic Software Solutions, decided to bring IT jobs to his hometown, Nellore. He said that setting up an office in his own town gives him special satisfaction, even though his company has branches in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and several other countries. The Nellore branch, which opened in 2022, has already hired hundreds of people, and the company plans to hire even more soon.
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Global Companies are Heading to Nellore
The IT firms in Nellore are not just working on Indian projects; they are handling international ones too. In fact, some companies are developing software solutions for government agencies in the USA. Top UI/UX design firms like Lollipop Design Studio, which serves clients worldwide, are also expanding to Nellore. This gives local designers a chance to work on global projects. Marketing and brand tech companies like Caramelo Studio have also started operations here, offering services like brand strategy, digital marketing, and data analysis to clients in India and abroad.
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Nellore's New Identity as an IT Hub
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