Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar unveiled a 14-foot BR Ambedkar statue, emphasizing every citizen's duty to protect the Constitution. He said the govt will introduce a program for school children to learn the Preamble and is committed to public service.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasised the fundamental responsibility of every Indian citizen to safeguard the Constitution while inaugurating a 14-foot bronze statue of BR Ambedkar at the Bengaluru rural district administrative building.

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Ambedkar's Ideals and Constitutional Values

Speaking at the event, CM DK Shivakumar said that BR Ambedkar drafted the Constitution with the vision of ensuring equality and social justice for every citizen of India. He said that Ambedkar's ideals of education, equality and social justice remain relevant even today, and added that the Karnataka government has introduced a programme to familiarise school children with the Preamble of the Constitution.

Shivakumar stated that protecting the Constitution is the responsibility of every citizen and that the state government is committed to upholding constitutional values. He urged the youth to follow Ambedkar's ideals and play an active role in safeguarding the Constitution.

New Programmes for Public Service and Development

He said the government is committed to the development of the state and plans to establish a new Praja Seva Department to improve public service delivery. He also said that the government has introduced a programme to deliver property documents directly to citizens as another major public welfare initiative.

Referring to infrastructure development, Shivakumar said that water from the Ettinahole project will be supplied to lakes around Bengaluru to provide better-quality water and rejuvenate water bodies. He added that the government will always remember the sacrifices made by farmers who gave up their land for development projects and will formulate a special programme to honour them.

He said that the government's primary objectives are the development of the state, protection of the Constitution and public service, and asserted that the present government is a government of the people. (ANI)